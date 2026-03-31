VMPL Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 31: The annual techno-cultural fest 'Echiesta 2K26', organized by Echelon Institute of Technology, concluded successfully with a spectacular two-day celebration. This year, the fest marked a major milestone with a record participation of over 8,000 attendees, establishing itself as one of the largest and most talked-about events in Faridabad. Participation from more than 100 colleges across the country further reinforced its position as a premier inter-collegiate platform. A Fusion of Technology, Culture, and Youth Energy The two-day festival witnessed an exciting blend of technology, art, music, and innovation. Students and young participants from Delhi-NCR and various regions infused the event with vibrant energy and enthusiasm, making it a truly dynamic experience.

EDM Night and Mega Event as Key Highlights The EDM Night held on March 27 saw participation from over 2,000 students, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with music and high energy. The main event on March 28 drew a massive crowd of more than 6,000 attendees, transforming the entire campus into a grand celebration. Mohit Chauhan's Live Performance Steals the Show The biggest highlight of the event was a live performance by renowned singer Mohit Chauhan, who captivated the audience with his soulful music. His performance brought an unforgettable charm and excitement to the fest. Presence of Social Media Influencers The event also featured the presence of over 15 popular influencers, including Akshay Chauhan, Aman Jindal, Ankit Kha, Dinu Khan, and Nandini, adding to the excitement and engagement among the youth.

A Delightful Food and Entertainment Experience More than 25 food and entertainment stalls were set up at Echiesta 2K26, offering a wide variety of cuisines and interactive activities that enhanced the overall visitor experience. Participant Feedback Participants described the fest as an unforgettable experience: "Being part of Echiesta 2K26 felt like attending a major music festival." "Mohit Chauhan's performance made the entire atmosphere magical." "It wasn't just a fest--it was a complete experience blending entertainment, competition, and culture." A Step Towards Holistic Development The success of Echiesta 2K26 reflects Echelon Institute of Technology's commitment to not only academic excellence but also to promoting cultural and creative engagement. As the only college in Faridabad affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, the institute continues to play a vital role in nurturing talent and education in the region.

This grand event not only created lasting memories for participants but also reinforced Faridabad's position as a growing hub for youth-centric cultural festivals. For more information, visit: https://eitfaridabad.com Media Contact: Echelon Institute of Technology Faridabad, Haryana 099997 53763 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)