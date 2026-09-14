NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 14: Indian shoppers will be able to discover and experience a curated selection of best of British food and drink through 'Great Food From Great Britain', a month-long retail campaign running across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru this September. Led by the UK Government's Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST), the campaign will be activated at participating Food Square and Food Stories stores through dedicated displays, product sampling and in-store experiences. It will introduce consumers to the quality, provenance and breadth of British products, while offering practical inspiration for enjoying them across everyday meals and special occasions.

Throughout September, the campaign will feature live cooking demonstrations, workshops, product storytelling and tastings designed to bring food traditions and products from the UK to life. Shoppers will be encouraged to explore new products, pairings and serving ideas across occasions including breakfast and brunch, tea-time, gifting, entertaining, picnics and contemporary at-home dining. Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said, "British food and drink has a strong story to tell Indian consumers - from its quality and provenance to its diversity and versatility. 'Great Food From Great Britain' brings that story directly into Indian retail, giving shoppers from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru the opportunity to discover and experience renowned products from across the UK. With the UK-India Free Trade Agreement now in effect, this campaign is an early testament to the breadth of new possibilities and commercial opportunities unlocked in the food and drink sector for our two countries."

Ashni Biyani, Co-Founder, Foodstories, said, "Foodstories is a food platform built around the discovery of ingredients, bringing together flavours and food cultures from in and around the world. Storytelling is an important part of how we do this. We want people to come in, interact, explore and discover food through all their senses and understand the people, places and craft behind what they eat, rather than simply see products on a shelf. Our customers in India are increasingly discerning and curious about quality and Britain has a long history of showing how good ingredients, craftsmanship and attention to detail can elevate everyday life through food. This campaign, in partnership with Great Britain, allows us to take that storytelling further, giving our customers a chance to experience the depth and diversity of British food culture, from its ingredients and traditions to the craft behind them."

The campaign is designed for food-curious consumers and occasion-led shoppers seeking premium and international products, as well as fresh inspiration for entertaining and social occasions. By combining product discovery with sampling and culinary experiences, the initiative aims to make British food and drink engaging, relevant and accessible to Indian consumers. The UK-India trade deal which came into effect on 15 July this year has also made access to several food and drink products cheaper, quicker and easier, bringing sweeping benefits for consumers across both countries. Great Food From Great Britain brings together British products like cheese, biscuits, cookies, jams, teas, coffees, chocolates and more in a coordinated multi-city retail platform. The campaign supports greater awareness and trial of food and drink from the UK while helping consumers discover new ways to enjoy British flavours at home and on special occasions.

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