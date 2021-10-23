Great Place to Work® Certification Announcement: Qapitol QA Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Qapitol QA has been a Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from August 2021 to August 2022).Their endeavour and commitment to make Qapitol QA a great place to work now get an official endorsement from the Great Place to Work Institute. This one's a big win for those at Qapitol as they've reaffirmed their status as one of the most desired employers in India. It gives Qapitol QA encouragement and validation that it is making efforts in the right direction towards building an exceptional workplace culture that makes employees feel comfortable and helps them perform their best.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"This is just the beginning and we have a long way to go. But, from day one, we have strived towards building a workplace that ensures an unmatched employee experience and this win is a testament to those efforts," said Mohan Panguluri, CEO, Qapitol QA. He also added that "We have always laid great emphasis on people, culture, and work environments, and will continue to put in our best towards bettering experiences for our employees."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

