Great Place to Work® certifies Modicare Limited as India's 5th best Mid-size Company to Work for 2nd consecutive year in 2021

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Close on the heels of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, is delighted to announce it has been recognised by Great Place to Work® as India's 5th best Mid-size Company to Work for the second consecutive year.

The recognition is a testament to the rich culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration, and empowerment.

The awarding organization, Great Place to Work® Institute, is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work® identifies Best Workplaces solely on the basis of Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization.

This year, 850+ organizations participated in the Great Place to Work®[?] annual research and assessment on workplace culture, 695 made it to the final evaluation and India's 50 Great Mid-size organizations were identified.

Built on the underlying ethos of a robust inclusive culture, oriented towards people centricity, Modicare has always been at the forefront of change leadership. The company has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ -Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for the second consecutive year.

"We are truly elated to be ranked 5th in Mid-size Company to Work by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. This recognition is a testament of the culture we have fostered at Modicare. This award exemplifies our work philosophy of Meraki, a Greek word, which means whatever you do, do it with love and creativity. Love & care coupled with a people first approach and a spirit of giving back to the community at large underline the guiding values that have defined our journey. It is this undying spirit of togetherness that binds us to one another, even more in the current pandemic and makes us stronger. This is just the beginning and we will continue our unwavering commitment towards people centricity and unflinching support towards our work family and all those who join us in future," commented Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited.

Even during the pandemic, Modicare stood by its employees as a pillar of strength when mental, physical, and emotional turmoil plagued the nation. The company extended unflinching support to its work-family by rolling out a special COVID-19 policy that provides insurance and special leaves to COVID positive employees.

The company also went a step ahead and held sensitisation webinars regarding COVID-19 Safety with doctors, weekly town halls, besides providing COVID-19 emergency supplies assistance, emotional support through counselling and guidance for the welfare of its employees amidst challenging times. While advocating a people-first approach, Modicare Limited is committed to nurturing a positive work environment that is equal for all and enables equal opportunities and an equal voice for all.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year.

Today, the company has over 50 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,50,000+ new Direct Sellers joining each month. Modicare offers over 300 products, 700+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, Consumer Goods, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 10000+ Distribution Points and over 50 Modicare Centres.

