Great Place to Work® India announces India's Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Place to Work® India has announced the Top 10 - India's Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021 on the 6th of October 2021.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work® has focused on the state of trust in workplaces and what drives employee experience - and has found that it has an incredible impact on an organization achieving its objectives. This year, the study of India's Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021 represents the voice of over 13,000 employees - making it the largest national study of workplace culture for the not-for-profit community.

This year's research on India's Best NGOs to Work For™ finds that Transparency and Collaboration are areas where the Top 10 NGOs stand out from the rest. Interestingly, there is a clear opportunity for NGOs to lead the way in terms of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. With women constituting about 48% of the workforce, participating NGOs lead the way when it comes to gender representation. This is seen to be a result of management intention and composition of the talent market.

The causes driven by India's Best NGOs to Work For™ range across efforts in education and sanitation, women empowerment, childcare and healthcare, social innovation, skill development and rural development. Some of the Best Workplaces™ focus on gender equality and women's ability to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights, especially the right to safe abortion and contraceptive services.

"NGOs have been centre-stage during these difficult times over the last year. Not only do they spread awareness about various social causes, but they were also at the forefront of multiple such initiatives, leading relief efforts across India. It is an honour for Great Place to Work®[?] to be associated with many such NGOs and to be able to be inspired by their actions and commitment. NGOs help us achieve our vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL," said Balbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Great Place to Work® India.

In line with their vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL, Great Place to Work® India is now embarking on an extensive study of the not-for-profit sector under the aegis of the Work with Dignity Foundation.

The Foundation has been set up with a unique vision of enabling all people to work with dignity. It hopes to leverage leaders of the best workplaces in the country and the best people managers to create opportunities for people to work with dignity - with a special focus on the unorganized sector.

Great Place to Work® India has released their research report based on the study conducted which highlights what sets the Best Workplaces™ apart from the rest. The report and the complete list of India's Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021 can be viewed (http://www.greatplacetowork.in/ngo/) here.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to Work FOR ALL.

To know more about the Work with Dignity Foundation, reach out to Jasjeet.Kaur@greatplacetowork.com.

