'Great Place to Work® India' institute recognizes HashedIn as India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): It is with immense pleasure and pride that HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd announces that it has been identified among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2020 by the Great Place to Work®[?] Institute. This year, 240 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment, and we are overwhelmed to be recognized amongst the top 75.
Great Place to Work® Institute, is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work® identifies Best Workplaces solely based on Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. No jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment. HashedIn has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute for creating a Great Place to Work for all employees.
According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO, HashedIn, "Everyone in HashedIn plays an equally important role in building a great place to work. We have not only managed to sustain but enhance our friendly work environment to give every Hasher the best possible opportunity to learn and grow. Our secret to building a great culture is valuing feedback, honesty, and extreme ownership. We thank GPTW for this wonderful recognition and hope to continue being an 'Employer of Choice' for the best talent in the industry."
