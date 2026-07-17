NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: Combining lower ownership costs, practical everyday comfort and comprehensive ownership benefits, the VinFast VF MPV 7 offers Indian buyers a compelling new proposition in the premium seven-seat MPV segment. Seven seats sound great on paper, but they often come with trade-offs. The bigger the vehicle, the bigger the bills tend to become, with long-distance family trips demanding more from the household budget than they should. That's simply been part of owning a large family vehicle for years. Positioned as a premium electric MPV that's still practical for everyday ownership, the all-electric VinFast VF MPV 7 is trying to change that. Instead of asking buyers to choose between practicality and ownership costs, it focuses on something much simpler: getting the basics right. Plenty of space. Everyday comfort. And lower running costs that continue to make a difference long after the day of purchase.

Lower Running Costs That Add Up Over Time Assuming monthly driving of around 1,500 km, running a typical diesel-powered MPV in India today could easily cost owners anywhere from tens of thousands to over INR 100,000 annually in fuel expenses alone, contributing to a considerable sum for households that spend weekends on the highway or frequently travel between cities. But since the VF MPV 7 is electric, even with regular home charging, electricity expenses remain only a fraction of what most diesel MPV owners typically spend on fuel. Combined with VinFast's free charging support at V-Green charging stations until March 2029, many owners could spend next to nothing on day-to-day energy costs for years to come.

Nor do the savings stop there. VinFast's complimentary maintenance for three years or 36,000 km helps reduce servicing expenses during the initial years of ownership, while a 7 year/160,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10 year/200,000 km battery warranty provide additional peace of mind over the longer term. Owners also benefit from complimentary roadside assistance during the standard vehicle warranty period. Making the proposition even more attractive, customers switching from ICE vehicles can currently receive support worth INR 196,000 under VinFast's EV transition program. Together, these ownership benefits help make the transition to electric mobility easier from day one. Designed Around Everyday Journeys

Of course, nobody buys a seven-seater just to save money. It's there for school drop-offs on weekdays, family holidays during the summer and the occasional airport run when everyone's luggage suddenly becomes your problem. Fortunately, practicality is one of the VF MPV 7's biggest strengths. Stretching across a generous 2,840 mm wheelbase, it offers the kind of cabin room families tend to appreciate most on longer journeys. First-drive impressions from Indian reviewers have highlighted not just the generous second row, but also a genuinely usable third row that remains comfortable even for adults. Need more room for passengers? Done. Carrying luggage for a weekend getaway instead? That's easy too.

The second-row seats slide, recline and tumble forward for easier ingress and egress, while the third row folds in a 50:50 configuration when cargo inevitably starts competing for space. Fold the rear seats down completely and luggage capacity expands to 1,240 liters, enough to comfortably accommodate multiple suitcases for a family getaway or all the bulky extras that inevitably come with family life. Children's strollers, anyone? Then there are the little things: dedicated third-row air conditioning controls, PM 2.5 air filtration, multiple charging ports and connected features such as remote AC control through a smartphone app. Combined with the inherently quiet nature of an electric powertrain, they also contribute to a more relaxing experience for both drivers and passengers.

Premium Value Beyond the Purchase Price There's enough performance here to back up the practicality too. The VF MPV 7 isn't trying to be the sportiest MPV in the segment, nor does it need to be. Producing 204 PS and 280 Nm of torque, it delivers effortless acceleration that's well-suited to both city traffic and highway cruising. A MIDC-certified driving range of 517 km means fewer charging stops on longer drives, while DC fast charging capability allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in just 30 minutes when needed. Home charging convenience and a portable charger included as standard further add flexibility for owners travelling away from home.

Indian automotive reviewers have also described the vehicle as easy and confidence-inspiring to drive despite its size. Power delivery is smooth and predictable, while multiple drive modes and regenerative braking settings allow drivers to tailor the experience to suit both city commutes and highway journeys. There's certainly no shortage of seven-seat vehicles in India today. Finding one that combines generous space, lower running costs and long-term ownership benefits, however, is a much shorter list. And the VF MPV 7 simply happens to tick all three boxes. About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone.

VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)