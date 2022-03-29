Green Man Viral Desai inspires graduates at the 9th convocation of Uka Tarsadia University

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Uka Tarsadia University invited Viral Desai, popularly known as 'Greenman' as the chief guest at the 9th Convocation for conferring degrees on the students of Commerce and Management faculties.
Desai gave an encouraging address to a large crowd of commerce and management students at the Uka Tarsadia University's auditorium, emphasizing the importance of a degree and education, as well as the spirit of environmental protection, in shaping India's future. Desai challenged the graduates to make significant contributions to environmental conservation and become 'Paryavaran Senani'.
Talking with the media, Desai said, 'Education is not just a degree of the paper, but it is also a process that expands a person's capabilities and expertise that goes through the procedure.' The one thing that I am pleased about the Uka Tarsadia University is that it leads in imparting Degrees, but it is also at the forefront in teaching Values and Concerns to its students. This university education has given fresh hope when the country requires professionals and environmentally conscious individuals.'
The 9th convocation of the Uka Tarsadia University was attended by Dr NC Shah, Dr Dinesh Shah, and Dr Krunal Patel.
