VMPL New Delhi [India], October 7: The villa project offers individual and twin-villa formats in 4+1 BHK and 5+1 BHK configurations. The Type A Individual Villa is a 5+1 BHK residence with an approximately 2,557 sq. ft. built-up area on an approximately 2,235 sq. ft. plot. It is priced at ₹1.65 crore, with a limited-period price of ₹1.55 crore. The Type B Twin Villa is a 4+1 BHK residence with an approximately 2,244 sq. ft. built-up area on an approximately 1,534 sq. ft. plot, priced at ₹1.35 crore, with a limited-period price of ₹1.25 crore. The villas are designed as contemporary duplex residences with spacious interiors, large windows, natural light and ventilation, private outdoor areas and modern architectural layouts.

Located at Barkuchi / NH-37, the project is approximately 6 km or 10 minutes from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The location provides access towards Guwahati Airport via NH-37, Dharapur and Airport Road, Palashbari and Sualkuchi, and is also close to Northeast IT Park, IIIT Guwahati, Cotton University State Campus and Mirza Railway Station. The villas form part of the larger Green Orchid Township, which is planned as a multi-phase integrated development combining residential communities with commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, recreation and lifestyle infrastructure. Proposed township amenities include a clubhouse, gymnasium, swimming pool, wellness and sports facilities, landscaped gardens, hospitality facilities, golf course, race course, restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, retail and commercial spaces, office and technology spaces, malls and entertainment facilities.

The larger township is planned around the concept of combining modern urban infrastructure with natural surroundings, with proposed green spaces, open areas and a 50-foot-wide natural river stream. Sustainability features planned for the development include rainwater harvesting, water-efficient landscaping, water recycling, waste management and recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and proposed renewable-energy integration. Dr. Tapan Mali, Founder and Managing Director, Green Orchid Group, said, "The villa project is an important step for Green Orchid because it allows us to bring our township concept directly into the residential experience. Buyers are not only purchasing a house; they are becoming part of a larger planned community."

About Green Orchid Group Green Orchid Group is a Guwahati-based business group promoted by Dr. Tapan Mali, with interests spanning real estate, land development, planning, logistics, earth-moving and agriculture. The Group has evolved from land development and plotted projects to villa projects and a larger vision of integrated township development. Villa Project Details: Project: Green Orchid Township Villas Location: Barkuchi / NH-37, near Guwahati Airport, Assam Project Type: Premium Individual and Twin Villas Configurations: 5+1 BHK Individual Villas and 4+1 BHK Twin Villas Individual Villa: Approx. 2,557 sq. ft. built-up area; approx. 2,235 sq. ft. plot area; ₹1.65 crore, limited-period price ₹1.55 crore Twin Villa: Approx. 2,244 sq. ft. built-up area; approx. 1,534 sq. ft. plot area; ₹1.35 crore, limited-period price ₹1.25 crore

RERA: RERAA KU 191 of 2026-2027 Website: www.negreenorchid.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)