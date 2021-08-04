GreenCell Mobility announces B2C eMaaS Platform with 3,250 electric buses, globally first to launch intercity eMobility Coach Brand

Consistent with its vision to become the most valued Electric Mobility company globally and transform the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell Mobility (GCM) today announced plans for deploying 3,250 state-of-the-art electric buses in next 3 years as part of B2C business.

The company has aggressive plans to launch 750 premium luxury AC e-buses in phase 1 across intercity & inter-state routes that will cover key transit routes in Southern & Western India.

GreenCell Mobility's B2C foray planned with 750 e-buses covering 40 routes, to become largest private intercity/inter-state mobility player in the country

Company aims to achieve India's connected, shared and sustainable mobility ambitions

Building Captive highway charging infrastructure network across India with 600 DC chargers of 180/240 KW capacity rating

Ambition to become PAN India operator with national brand

GreenCell Mobility's B2C foray would be one-of-the-largest business roll-out by any private player in Intercity/Interstate bus segment, making GCM segment leaders with double digit market share in highly fragmented market. The company bus operations will be OEM agnostic and orders for the first batch of buses have been successfully placed.

India's sustainable transport & green routes vision will get a major boost with 6.5 billion kms of distance being powered by these 3,250 e-buses, resulting in saving of 2 billion litres of fossil fuel (diesel) and 2.5 million tons of CO2 emission reduction over lifetime. The e-bus fleet will cater to 75 million passengers every year.

Speaking on the business plans, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, "We are super excited about India's EV journey and committed to redefine the shared & connected green mobility experience at par with Aviation industry with "Aviation-on-Wheels" concept. Through our eMaaS operations, we will not just deliver new-age clean energy buses to passengers but a holistic experience with "Advantage Customer" motto that is powered by high-end digital integration, superior infrastructure, and unmatched customer service. Company is aiming to realize Government of India's vision of smart & sustainable mobility for passengers from top to bottom of pyramid."

The company is actively hiring professionals for key functions including Customer Service, Marketing, Operations & Maintenance and Supply-chain management. In full-service operations GreenCell mobility will be employing 15,000 people in direct and indirect roles.

GreenCell Mobility is planning to launch it's B2C intercity-interstate bus operations towards the year end across major corridors in southern and western India. With a strong fleet presence and unique offerings, GreenCell Mobility is committed to consistently deliver optimal value to passengers across the country.

GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell) has been incubated to be a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player, by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India's strong push for electrification of transportation in India. GreenCell is backed by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

EverSource Capital is a 50:50 joint venture between Everstone Group, a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, and venture capital; and Lightsource bp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects. GGEF is established with anchor investments from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) backed by the Government of India and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK.

GreenCell is focused on building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses and deliver the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.

For more information, please visit (https://greencellmobility.com/).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)