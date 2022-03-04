GreenCell Mobility kicks off 51st National Safety Week, reinforces workplace safety, health, and environment practices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell), incubated to be a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player, to mark the 51st National Safety Week began its safety campaign throughout its offices today. The organization will be hosting workshops and employee engagement exercises around safety throughout the week from March 4-11 2022.

The National Safety Week marks the Foundation Day of the National Safety Council, which was set up by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India. The theme for this 51st National Safety Week is "Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture". Across the country, the week will be observed with the aim to create awareness on the importance and need for workplace safety, health, and environment, to promote workers' participation in comprehensive programs on workplace safety and achieve compliance to statutes relating to occupational safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Agrawal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility, said, "In our operations, Safety has been our guiding star. We are committed to bettering the safety benchmarks in our industry with a clear vision: Safety is non-negotiable. National Safety Week will help us to further enhance the focus on the safety aspects."

During the weeklong campaign, the safety team of GreenCell will carry out focused workshops on emergency scenarios & its preparedness at workplace and learnings from near miss incidents. The company will also put-up bilingual banners and distribute badges to employees across its locations to raise awareness around safety.

GreenCell Mobility is committed to ensuring that its customers, communities, and visitors experience safe journeys and responsible company behaviour. Safety considerations are an integral part in business planning, operations and decision making within the organization and systems are in place to assess and manage Safety Risks. The organization continues its efforts towards providing regular training and communication for all employees, workers, and relevant stakeholders on these aspects.

GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell) has been set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India's strong push for electrification of transportation in India. GreenCell has been promoted by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of India's pioneering climate impact fund. EverSource Capital is an equal joint venture between Everstone Group, one of Asia's premier investment groups with assets in excess of USD 6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate impact investments and green infrastructure and venture capital; and Lightsource bp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects.

GreenCell is building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses and delivering the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.

