Greenman Viral Desai's unique tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat

You would like to read
- Vanitaa Rawat appointed National Advisor of Sports Promotion Organization's women's wing
- HarperCollins presents 'The Biography of a Failed Venture: Decoding success secrets from the Black box of a Dead Start-up' by Prashant Desai
- Maharashtra to play a significant role in India's growth story: Subhash Desai
- G G Engineering Ltd. launches Made in India EV Charging Station
- Marathon Group launches 5th project in budget homes series in Bhandup, with 5000+ more homes in pipeline
Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI/PNN): Social worker and entrepreneur from Surat, Viral Desai, paid a unique tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
On Saturday, thirteen trees were planted in the memory of the 13 deceased persons at the urban forest Shahid Smriti Van, the first urban forest of Indian railways developed by Hearts At Work Foundation at the Udhna railway station in Surat.
The jawans of Railway Protection Force (RPF) near Udhna Railway Station also participated in the solemn event and accorded a salute to General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces.
Paying his tributes to General Bipin Rawat, Viral Desai said, "Gen Bipin Rawat's sudden passing away is a great loss for India and has left a void that cannot be filled. But, as responsible citizens, it is also our duty to ensure that these soldiers and great sons of the soil continue to live on in our memories. We have planted specially selected trees that have been carefully nurtured for 5-6 years in Shahid Smriti Van in the memory of Gen Bipin Rawat and others. It will ensure people will remember these great soldiers forever."
It is noteworthy that the Shahid Smriti Van is the first Urban forest in a railway station of India and is home to over 1,500 trees grown with the Japanese Miyawaki tree plantation method.
The railway station is also home to the country's first Live Pulwama Martyr's Memorial, where large trees have been planted in a row as a mark of respect for the 40 brave hearts who lost their lives.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor