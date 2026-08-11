VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11: Greenply Industries Limited, one of India's leading interior infrastructure companies, has introduced TermiVax one of India's first Vaccinated anti-termite plywood powered by advanced nanotechnology with a patent application filed. With this innovation, Greenply plywood will now come with superior lifetime protection against termites, a problem highlighted under damp & wet conditions & gets accelerated in monsoon season. This innovation is much ahead than usual surface treatment & comes with advanced solution that prohibits growth of termites & subsequent damage to your furniture & home interiors. It's nanotechnology compound penetrates deep into every corner of plywood besides surface ensures that every corner of plywood is fully covered by this protection.

For decades, anti-termite protection has primarily relied on surface coatings and post-installation chemical treatments. While these methods offer temporary protection, they often remain limited to the surface and can gradually lose effectiveness over time due to cutting, drilling, moisture exposure and regular wear and tear. By integrating protection directly into the plywood during manufacturing, Greenply aims to provide a more reliable and long-lasting solution for homes, commercial spaces and institutional projects. This new product is thoroughly tested & approved by IPIRTI (Indian Plywood industry's research & training Institute). Commenting on the launch, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited, said: "At Greenply, innovation has always been guided by one simple objective to solve real consumer challenges through meaningful technology. Termite damage continues to be one of the biggest concerns for homeowners, particularly in a country like India where climatic conditions often accelerate infestations. This innovation reflects our commitment to continuously raising industry benchmarks by delivering advanced, more dependable and future-ready solutions for consumers which make your interior & home interior long last."

This new technology solution will be available across the entire Green Range - Greenply Marine 710, Greenply Gold, Greenply Platinum, Greenply Club 500 & Greenply Club 700. To know more about Greenply's TermiVax and watch the campaign film, explore: Website: https://www.greenply.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vO6MCaWIbUg About Greenply Industries Limited: Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, MDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets. With a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.

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