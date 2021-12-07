Grind to perfection with Hafele's new range of mixer-grinder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is a nation with more than 1,700 dialects and over 2000 ethnic groups, diverse in its culture ethnicity and beliefs.

The underlying thread that connects and pulsates through this diversity is our varying and rich cuisine.

In many ways, food unites us - it provides us a common platform to exchange recipes, assimilate novelties and celebrate similarities - it has its own language that is understood by all. It is hence no wonder that a family in the north of India relishes a cuisine from the south or that spices of the east find their way in a recipe native to the west.

For generations, the Indian kitchen has never been complete without the quintessential Mixer-Grinder. For many, the delectable pastes, curries and chutneys made in the mixer-grinders are a part of the 'secret recipes' passed down for generations, forming an integral element of an individual's culture. To honour this legacy and warrant further innovation, Hafele introduces three new mixer - grinder models to its (https://hafeleappliances.com/small-kitchen-appliances/power-mixer) Premium Countertop Range of Appliances - Eleganz 800, Cuatro 1000 and Thea 1200. These new models are functionally excellent, visually elegant and ergonomically designed to promise consistently remarkable results upon every use.

Taking inspiration from the Katana sword of the most powerful samurai - shogun, Hafele introduces the new ninja series blades in its mixer-grinder models which are a replica of this Japanese masterpiece. Crafted with ultimate precision and perfection, our ninja series is your katana - guaranteeing an assured win in all your kitchen battles.

Additionally, embedded technologies like Vacuum, highly durable and multi-functional jars and easy to operate dial knobs make this trio a hit in any kitchen they make an appearance in!

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.

The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

