GROHE launches World Water Day campaign #GROHEeverydropcounts with Aabid Surti at The LIXIL Studio

Sustainability is a core pillar in the business of the brand GROHE, which believes water conservation is an essential practice that all must imbibe. Water is an ever-depleting precious resource that keeps getting wasted right in front of the user's eyes every day.

While green building norms, water recycling, rainwater harvesting and other large-scale projects are being deployed across the country, what can the regular citizens do to prevent the unnecessary wastage of water?

According to studies, one leaky faucet dripping at one drop per second wastes more than 7800 liters of water a year! That's a huge loss, especially considering the dire situation of water availability across large parts of the country.

Across millions of households leaking faucets and showers lead to the wastage of billions of liters of water every year. This is a simple problem to solve, yet most people don't address it due to lack of awareness or inclination. Imagine that everybody took cognizance and action, how much water could be saved every year.

GROHE believes water, as a precious resource, is meant to be enjoyed and not wasted. So, this world water day the brand is on a mission to spread awareness on the alarming reality of water wastage and inspire people to take a pledge to fix a leak, whenever/wherever they spot one.

For this noble cause, GROHE has collaborated with Aabid Surti, Founder of the Drop Dead Foundation. Surti is a lone warrior with a simple mantra - find leaky taps or pipes and repair them. Every drop stopped by Surti over the years has helped save more than 20 million liters of water and counting.

GROHE, a world leader in the bathroom industry, is proud to be associated with Surti for the launch of the awareness campaign on World Water Day, March 22nd. The launch took place at the brand's state-of-the-art experience centre - The LIXIL Studio in Bengaluru.

Through this campaign, GROHE aims to inspire at least 1 lakh people to pledge and take action every time they find a leak. If one is committed to this cause, within a year the brand could save millions of litres of water! GROHE is also taking the pledge on-ground with plumbers' support to select societies in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore where the brand will fix leaks at their own cost.

Speaking at the launch event, Bobby Joseph, Leader LWT India & Subcon (GROHE & American Standard) said, "It is our appeal to all members of society to join us on this incredible mission because we need all the support that we can gather. Act now, for the future of our environment. Let's take a pledge to make every drop count."

