VMPL New Delhi [India], May 11: GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, took center stage at Milan Design Week 2026 with the unveiling of GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary, transforming the iconic Piccolo Teatro Studio Melato into a multisensory sanctuary of water, design, and wellbeing. - Wellbeing Through Water: An immersive showcase of water shaping architecture and enhancing wellbeing - Three Sanctums, One Narrative: A journey where water, rituals, and craftsmanship create spaces for cleansing, relaxation, and rejuvenation - Sanctum I - Bespoke Innovation: 3D-printed AquaTree redefines personalised design - Sanctum II - Cohesive Harmony: Atrio Private Collection and Buster + Punch collaboration enables seamless, design-led integration

- Sanctum III - Ritual Experiences: Allure Gravity and Aqua Tiles bring to life preparation, relaxation, and rejuvenation rituals Built on the philosophy of 'Wellbeing Through Water', the installation reimagines the bathroom as a holistic, experience-led environment, where water, architecture, and advanced engineering converge to create personalised rituals of relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care. Conceptualised as a narrative journey, the Aqua Sanctuary unfolds across three interconnected sanctums, each reflecting a distinct state of wellbeing: - Sanctum I - Bespoke Innovation: Showcasing the GROHE SPA AquaTree shower and faucet, a biophilic, sculptural shower system that challenges conventional design and demonstrates how technology can mimic nature while enabling personalised water rituals.

- Sanctum II - Cohesive Design Language: Featuring theGROHE SPA Atrio Private Collection and the GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch collaboration, the space highlights seamless integration of materials, finishes, and water solutions to create unified, design-forward interiors. - Sanctum III - Ritual-Based Experiences: Anchored byGROHE SPA Allure Gravity and GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua Tiles, this space brings to life three core water rituals--Preparation, Relaxation, and Rejuvenation--through modular systems and intuitive controls that prioritise sensory experience over visible technology. The global showcase comes at a time when India's premium bath fittings market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand across luxury residential developments, increased involvement of architects and designers in product curation, and a clear shift towards modular, customisable, and experience-led solutions. This evolution reflects a broader transition in Indian homes - from purely functional, product-centric bathrooms to immersive, design-led spaces that prioritise personalisation, aesthetics, and everyday wellbeing.

This signals a broader evolution from product-centric spaces to immersive, design-led ecosystems in Indian homes. Paul Flowers, Chief Design and Brand Identity Officer & Executive Vice President, LIXIL, stated, "We envisioned spaces that manifest exquisite, transcendent moments by expressing the restorative power of water. Consciously shaped to elevate 'Wellbeing through Water', the GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary demonstrates a profound fusion of architecture and water. Thanks to a focus on craftsmanship and the curated interplay of colours, materials and finishes, these spaces create a perfect harmony between the body and its surroundings, redefining water as a fundamental, transformative element of design." Commenting on the showcase, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India, LIXIL IMEA, said, "Milan Design Week continues to set the direction for how design, technology, and user expectations intersect at a global level. What the Aqua Sanctuary demonstrates is a clear shift from product-led thinking to experience-led ecosystems, where water becomes a medium for precision, personalisation, and control. In India, this evolution is already underway, with consumers and specifiers placing greater emphasis on solutions that respond intuitively and perform consistently across use cases. Our focus is to lead this transition through modular, sensorial systems and engineering depth that allow spaces to be designed not just for function, but for how they are experienced every day."

The installation drew over 6,800 visitors during Milan Design Week, comprising leading architects, designers, and global industry stakeholders. Early responses highlighted strong interest in sensorial shower systems, modular formats, and integrated design-performance solutions, mirroring evolving preferences within India's design and consumer landscape. Follow us on social media, on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)