NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22: Marking International Yoga Day, Group 108 successfully hosted "The Wellness Edit" at its project site, Grandthum, Greater Noida West, on June 21, 2026. The early morning wellness gathering brought together yoga enthusiasts, fitness advocates, and community members for a rejuvenating experience centered around yoga, movement, breathwork, and holistic well-being. The event commenced at 5:00 AM and featured a guided wellness session led by a Ministry of AYUSH-certified yoga expert, "Ms Shefali Khullar". Participants were taken through yoga postures, mindful movement exercises, and breathing techniques, with a special focus on proper form and correct practice. The morning also included engaging Q & A interactions, wellness-focused quizzes, and discussions on healthy lifestyle habits, making the experience both informative and interactive. Reflecting Group 108's focus on creating thoughtful and enriching experiences for its communities, special arrangements were made to ensure participant comfort throughout the event, along with refreshments for attendees.

Organized and curated in association with Marathon Sports Hub, the initiative reflected Group 108's belief that thriving communities are built not only through exceptional developments but also through initiatives that encourage healthier and more balanced lifestyles. Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, "In today's fast-paced world, taking a moment to reconnect with ourselves has become more important than ever. Yoga offers a simple yet powerful way to cultivate balance, clarity, and inner harmony. Through 'The Wellness Edit,' we wanted to create an uplifting experience where people could come together, embrace healthier habits, and celebrate the spirit of International Yoga Day. It was truly encouraging to witness such enthusiastic participation. At Group 108, we remain committed to fostering communities that thrive not just through great spaces, but through a strong culture of health and overall well-being."

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, added, "What made 'The Wellness Edit' truly special was the energy and enthusiasm with which people embraced the experience. It was heartening to see individuals from different walks of life come together at the break of dawn with a shared intent to begin the day mindfully. For us, spaces are meaningful only when they inspire connections and contribute positively to everyday life. Wellness today is no longer an occasional pursuit; it is becoming an integral part of how people choose to live and engage with their communities. Through initiatives like these, we hope to encourage conversations around conscious living and create experiences that add value beyond the built environment."

The Wellness Edit served as a reminder of the importance of incorporating wellness into everyday life while inspiring individuals to take meaningful steps toward long-term physical and mental fitness. About Group 108 Group 108 focuses on creating high-quality developments that address the evolving needs of the modern world. With a clear vision to shape world-class commercial destinations, the company is developing IT/ITeS spaces that embody design excellence and adhere to global standards. Driven by a commitment to quality, transparency and long-term value, Group 108 continues to build trust and set new benchmarks in the commercial real estate landscape. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)