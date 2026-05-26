NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Group Legrand India today inaugurated the Legrand Institute for Training & Education at Thane, marking the launch of its first dedicated training centre in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, as the Chief Guest, along with the Hon'ble Minister of Skill Development, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, and Ms. Agnes Silva, Deputy Consul de France, Mumbai. Established as part of Group Legrand India's social commitment towards skill development and youth empowerment, the institute aims to strengthen industry-ready technical talent and enhance employability across the electrical and allied technology sectors.

Developed in collaboration with SkillSonics, an NSDC-accredited implementation and knowledge partner, the 8,000 sq. ft. world-class standalone facility has been designed to provide industry-oriented technical training for ITI students, diploma and engineering students, technicians, and electricians. The institute will offer completely free-of-cost training programs with a strong emphasis on practical learning, industry exposure, and employability enhancement aligned to evolving technological and market requirements. The initiative is expected to train and upskill more than 1,000 students and electricians annually, creating a stronger pipeline of skilled talent for India's growing infrastructure, energy, and electrical ecosystem. The initiative further strengthens Group Legrand India's broader CSR framework, which is built on five key pillars: education, healthcare, environment, skill development, and disaster relief; through impactful interventions across communities nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Group Legrand India, said, "The inauguration of our training centre in Thane marks a significant milestone in Legrand's journey of empowering youth through skill development and enhancing employability. Through this initiative, we aim to provide accessible, high quality technical education that equips students and electricians with future ready capabilities while contributing meaningfully to India's skilled workforce development." Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "Maharashtra has been actively focusing on strengthening skill development and creating employment opportunities for youth through industry partnerships and practical learning initiatives. The Legrand Institute for Training & Education aligns well with the State's vision of building a future-ready skilled workforce and will contribute meaningfully towards Maharashtra's larger skill development mission and industrial growth."

Abida Aneez, VP - CSR & Sustainability, Group Legrand India, shared, "The Legrand Institute for Training & Education has been developed as a first-of-its-kind advanced technical training facility with modern labs and the latest technologies in electrical and UPS systems. The customised curriculum, designed jointly by Legrand's subject matter experts and SkillSonics' technical specialists, aims to equip students and electricians with practical skills and industry-ready capabilities aligned to current and future technological needs." The inauguration of the training centre marks another important step in advancing Group Legrand India's long-term vision of inclusive growth through accessible skilling and community development. About Group Legrand India

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, dedicated to supporting technological, societal, and environmental change around the globe. Legrand's core purpose is to improve lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet, with electrical and digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. For over two decades, Group Legrand India has maintained its leadership position in power protection business, utilizing its global expertise to tailor the offering to local market needs. The Group has strategic acquisitions which further solidified its commitment to delivering complete solutions, making it the preferred partner across diverse market segments.

Group Legrand India has several brands under its umbrella who are leaders in their respective product domain, namely IndoAsian, Numeric, Valrack, Adlec and NetRack. With a diverse workforce of 5000+ employees across India, Group Legrand India has 7 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 3 R & D centres and a wide distribution network with over 870 distribution partners and 19000+ retailers. Legrand's purpose guides its responsible commitments to a more sustainable world for all. Legrand's CSR commitments actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN for a better and more sustainable future. Legrand has laid out its CSR /Sustainability commitments in 4 main areas of actions to improve lives:

-Promote diversity and inclusion - Reduce its carbon footprint - Develop a circular economy - Be a responsible business As a specialist in electrical and digital infrastructure, reducing the carbon footprint and developing a circular economy approach within its activities are Legrand's priorities at all times. In addition, Legrand is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, while being a responsible player in its day-to-day relationships with all the stakeholders, especially its employees, customers and suppliers. Legrand has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 throughout the Group's value chain. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)