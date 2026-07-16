PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2026. - Q1 FY27 Total revenue stood at ₹ 10,199 Mn, a growth of 12% Y-o-Y - EBITDA for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹ 1,092 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 10.7% and an operating EBITDA margin of 22% - Q1 FY27 Profit After Tax stood at ₹ 23 Mn Operational Highlights Digital TV - Active subscribers were 9.60 Mn as of June 30, 2026 - Paying subscribers stood at 8.90 Mn as of June 30, 2026

- Subscription revenue from Digital TV stood at ₹ 2,913 Mn for Q1 FY27 Strategic Digital TV Acquisition: GTPL Hathway x ACT Group - Signed business transfer agreement to acquire seven ACT Group Digital TV businesses for ₹36.23 crore, completion expected by 15th September 26 - Adds ~6 lakh Digital TV subscribers across four key states strengthening GTPL's footprint in South and East India - Deepens GTPL's regional Digital TV presence and unlocks cross-selling opportunities across its expanded subscriber base. Broadband - Increase in broadband subscribers by 10K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1060K - Broadband revenue grew by 5% YoY to ₹ 1,425 Mn in Q1 FY27

- Homepass as on June 30, 2026, stood at 5.95 Mn. Of the 5.95 Mn, ~75% available for FTTX conversion - Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹ 470 per month per subscriber, increased by ₹ 5 Y-o-Y - Average data consumption per user per month was 436 GB, an increase of 6% Y-o-Y. Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said, "Despite the challenging global environment and market uncertainties arising from geopolitical developments, our company delivered a stable performance during the quarter, maintaining its active subscriber base and revenue across both Digital TV and Broadband businesses.

The launch of GTPL Infinity, our HITS platform, marks an important step in strengthening our TV distribution ecosystem. The platform provides a scalable and efficient solution for content distribution across the country. We are witnessing encouraging traction & positive interest in the platform and remain confident about its long-term growth potential. Our Broadband business continues to be a key growth driver, supported by network expansion, service quality improvements, and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. As we move forward, we will continue to leverage our strong distribution network, digital service ecosystem, and bundled offerings to drive growth and create lasting value for all stakeholders in both business segments."

About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest Multi System Operator (MSO) for Digital TV services and one of the leading private wireline broadband service providers in the country. The Company is the largest Digital TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and a prominent Digital TV operator in West Bengal. Its Digital TV services extend to over 1,600+ towns across 27 States & 5 Union Territories. GTPL benefits from a robust and expansive ecosystem comprising more than 51,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clients, and active involvement in 30+ government projects. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of 975+ TV channels, including 130+ GTPL-owned and operated platform services. It also launched GTPL Infinity, its Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform which is backed by a world-class C-Band teleport in Ahmedabad and powered by the Telkom-4 satellite. The platform offers pan-India coverage with rapid deployment and delivers ~800 channels, including ~100 HD channels. As of June 30, 2026, GTPL served 9.60 million Active Digital TV subscribers and 1.06 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass footprint of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

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