Guinness World Record Ring The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November, 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): The New Guinness World Record for Most Diamonds Set in One Ring was achieved in September, 2020 by Kotti Srikanth, Owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) in Hyderabad, India.
The ring with a total of 7,801 natural diamonds is set to go for auction online from 13 November to 22nd November 2020. The registrations for bidding shall commence from 2nd November 2020. The reserve price has been kept at RS 78,01,000 (USD 104,692 approx) for the bidders.
"I am very honoured and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art in jewellery. I am pleased to share this success and offer this masterpiece The Divine 7801 for an online auction globally. Furthermore, I wish to donate 10 per cent of the proceeds towards PM CARES fund," said Kotti Srikanth, the creator of the Ring.
Bidding process
Registrations are invited on the website www.thedivine7801.com. On completion of the registration, a URL, user id and password for the auction will be sent to the registered bidder. The auction will be in real-time for all the bidders with valid user id and password.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
