VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15: In a distinguished ceremony that celebrated Gujarat's finest achievers across sectors, Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel personally conferred the prestigious 'Leading and Trusted Developer of Gujarat' title upon Brij Group at The Pride of Gujarat 2026 Awards. Mr. Krunal Desai and Mr. Arpan Desai, the driving forces behind Brij Group, received the award directly from the Chief Minister's hands -- an honour that reflects not just corporate achievement, but the State's recognition of Brij Group's transformative role in Gujarat's urban development story. A Moment of State-Level Recognition The Pride of Gujarat 2026 Awards is among the state's most eminent platforms, bringing together Gujarat's leadership and its most outstanding performers. Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel -- a leader who has championed Gujarat's vision of sustainable infrastructure, investor-friendly governance, and urban modernisation -- presided over the ceremony as its chief guest.

The Chief Minister's personal involvement in honouring Brij Group carries deep significance. It underscores the State Government's acknowledgement that responsible, quality-driven real estate development is integral to Gujarat's growth trajectory. For a developer deeply rooted in Gandhinagar and its surrounding regions -- the very heartland of Gujarat's administrative and economic ambitions -- this recognition from the state's highest office is both an honour and a mandate. What the Award Represents The 'Leading and Trusted Developer of Gujarat' title is awarded to organisations that have demonstrated exceptional credibility, innovation, and a lasting positive impact on the communities they serve. For Brij Group, this recognition validates years of customer-first development practices -- from transparent business dealings and timely project delivery to building residential and commercial spaces that elevate modern living standards.

The company's portfolio spans modern residential communities, forward-looking commercial developments, and thoughtfully designed mixed-use spaces -- all built with an ethos of sustainability and long-term value creation that aligns with Gujarat's development vision. "This award is not merely a recognition for Brij Group; it is a reflection of the trust and confidence placed in us by our customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders. Their continued support and belief in our vision have played a vital role in our journey. We dedicate this achievement to everyone who has contributed to our growth and success." -- Mr. Krunal Desai, Brij Group "Our mission extends beyond constructing buildings. We strive to create environments and lifestyles that help people realize their aspirations and dreams. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the benchmarks of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction while contributing meaningfully to Gujarat's urban development."

-- Mr. Arpan Desai, Brij Group Shaping Gujarat's Urban Future As Gujarat accelerates on the path of rapid urbanisation and world-class infrastructure development -- a vision championed by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel's administration -- Brij Group stands as a committed partner in this journey. The company's focus on innovation, ethical practices, and strategic urban planning positions it as a key stakeholder in the state's real estate renaissance. The Pride of Gujarat 2026 honour, bestowed at the Chief Minister's hands, is more than an accolade -- it is a public affirmation of Brij Group's enduring contribution to the state's built environment and its commitment to creating meaningful, lasting spaces for the people of Gujarat.

About Brij Group Brij Group is a leading real estate developer based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with a proven portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Known for its commitment to quality construction, transparent practices, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned the trust of thousands of homebuyers and investors across the state. Media Contact Brij Group Corporate Communications Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)