Gujarat CM makes strong pitch for global investments from India Pavilion

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai today and made a strong pitch to global investors to capitalise on the state's ease of doing business, conducive policies, robust industrial ecosystem and futuristic infrastructure.
The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates to promote the upcoming 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022' to be held in January.
The visit is part of the state's plans to engage with global investor community, government representatives, heads of companies, trade & industry chambers and promote the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022. Patel, along with other officials would be showcasing the tremendous business opportunities that the state offers.
Speaking on his visit to the India Pavilion, the Chief Minister said, "As part of celebrating India's 75th year of Independence, a special show is organized at the Dubai Expo. India's progress is showcased in areas like science and technology, industrial growth, agriculture and space sciences."
"It's heartening to see the Image of a new India on an international platform like the Dubai Expo. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi is propelling India to set new benchmarks of development and progress. I am truly impressed watching the India pavilion at this Expo," he added.
The delegation is meeting Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO, DP World at the EXPO2020 site and is slated to hold a Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow in the city, later in the evening.
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial event was conceptualized in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India (then the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat). Continuing the success of Vibrant Gujarat Summits, Government of Gujarat is organizing the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with the central theme: 'From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat', scheduled on January 10-11-12, 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Summit will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India.
As per industry reports, at USD 22 billion, Gujarat received the highest amount of FDI equity in India for FY2021, accounting for 37 per cent of the total FDI received in the country. It is a national leader in Chemicals & Petro-chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Gems & Jewellery, Automobile & Auto parts, Textiles among other sectors. The state accounts for 17 per cent to India's industrial output with 11 per cent of the country's factories located there.
