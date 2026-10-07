PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238), an emerging player expanding into the renewable power landscape, has announced significant milestones marking its strategic transition toward clean energy, underpinned by strong financial growth and new commercial orders. Strategic Expansion into Renewable Energy Marking a decisive transformation in its corporate direction, Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited signed an Investment Sale Agreement with Soleos Energy Limited on 27 June 2025 to develop solar power projects. Highlighting this strategic commitment, the Company recognized INR 2,076.45 lacs as Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) toward its Solar Power Generation Project, its first CWIP addition in two years.

To formalize this expansion, shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's Object Clause on 30 September 2025. The updated charter equips the Company to engage in the generation, transmission, trading, and supply of electricity derived from renewable and conventional sources, as well as ventures into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Management stated that the amendment provides "greater flexibility to explore and undertake new business opportunities" as the Company repositions itself for the green energy transition. Demonstrating immediate commercial momentum in the solar space, the Company has also secured a significant domestic purchase order valued at approximately INR 4.86 crore (exclusive of GST) from Zentaraa Infra Projects Private Limited for the supply of 3,600 Solar PV Modules, scheduled for execution in October 2026.

Financial & Operational Highlights Alongside its clean energy initiatives, the Company achieved solid operational performance during FY 2025-26 through its active trading operations: - Revenue Expansion: Total revenue nearly doubled to INR 3,632.04 lacs, compared to INR 1,904.58 lacs in the previous year. - Profitability: Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to INR 181.41 lacs, up from INR 101.72 lacs in the prior fiscal year. - Trading Business Operations: The Company maintained its ongoing business model, recording purchases of stock-in-trade of INR 3,362.37 lacs, operating as an agile, asset-light trading enterprise without holding finished goods inventory. Operational Notes & Governance Disclosures While advancing its solar asset development, no operational revenue was recognized from the solar generation project in FY 2025-26, as operational cash flows and revenue entitlements accrue upon the discharge of consideration payable to the seller. Independent statutory auditors highlighted the CWIP capitalization and its eventual transition to Property, Plant, and Equipment (PPE) as a Key Audit Matter (KAM), reflecting the scale and materiality of the project.

The Company continues to prioritize governance, project execution, and sustainable stakeholder value creation as it transitions from trading operations toward full-scale clean power infrastructure. About Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238) is a publicly listed Indian enterprise pivoting into renewable energy solutions, solar infrastructure supply, and clean power generation. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)