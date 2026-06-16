PNN Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 16: Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited (BSE: 524238), which is in the process of rebranding as Regenova Renewtech Limited, has secured a significant purchase order worth approximately Rs. 14.49 crore (exclusive of GST) from Deon Energy Limited for the supply of 16,129 Solar PV Modules of 620 WP capacity. The order marks another important milestone in the company's strategic expansion into the renewable energy and solar solutions segment and further strengthens its position in India's rapidly growing solar infrastructure market. The latest order follows a series of Solar PV Module contracts secured by the company from customers, including Earthwave Technology, Perfect Renewtech and Surja Infra. With the addition of the Deon Energy order, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited continues to build a strong order pipeline and enhance its footprint in the clean energy sector.

The order win comes on the back of a strong financial performance delivered by the company during FY26. Revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs. 36.32 crore in FY26 as compared to Rs. 19.05 crore in FY25, representing a growth of approximately 91% YoY. Net Profit for FY26 increased to Rs. 1.81 crore from Rs. 1.02 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of around 78%. The company's strategic diversification into Solar PV Modules and renewable energy-related operations has emerged as a key growth driver. India's renewable energy sector continues to witness robust policy support, increasing investments and strong demand for solar infrastructure, creating significant opportunities for companies operating across the solar value chain.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Deepak Diwan Bachwani, Executive Director, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited, said, "The order from Deon Energy Limited represents another significant step in strengthening our renewable energy business. It reflects the growing confidence of customers in our capabilities and reinforces our commitment to building a scalable solar solutions platform. We have been consistently expanding our presence in the Solar PV Module segment and this order further strengthens our execution pipeline." He further added: "As India continues to accelerate its transition towards clean energy, we believe the renewable energy sector presents substantial long-term opportunities. Our focus remains on timely execution, strengthening customer relationships and expanding our participation across the solar ecosystem while creating sustainable value for stakeholders."

The company delivered an exceptional performance during Q4FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs. 30.70 crore as against Rs. 4.24 crore in Q4FY25. Profit after tax for Q4FY26 increased significantly to Rs. 1.64 crore compared to Rs. 0.07 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs. 2.50 crore compared to Rs. 1.25 crore in FY25, while earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs. 1.24 from Rs. 0.70 in the previous year. As part of its ongoing business transformation, the company recently received approval for the proposed change of name to Regenova Renewtech Limited. The rebranding reflects its evolving business vision and increasing focus on future-oriented sectors, including renewable energy and solar solutions.

With a growing order book, improving financial performance, and a clear strategic focus on clean energy opportunities, Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited remains well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for solar infrastructure and renewable energy solutions across India. About Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited (BSE: 524238) is undergoing a strategic transformation with an increasing focus on renewable energy and solar solutions. The company has expanded its presence in Solar PV Modules and related clean energy businesses while continuing to strengthen operational capabilities, financial performance, and long-term growth prospects. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)