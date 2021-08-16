Gujarat's highest tricolour hoisted at 321 feet on the tallest residential building in Surat, Casa Rivera by Vasu Pujya and Marvela Group

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): The 75th Independence Day is being celebrated all over the country on August 15 2021.
While various flag hoisting programs were organised by government offices, school colleges and government-private institutions in Surat, Independence Day was celebrated uniquely and memorably by two builder groups of the city.
They hoisted a huge national flag at the height of 321 feet on the tallest residential building in Surat.
(https://casarivera.in) Casa Rivera, the tallest residential building in Surat at Pal, is being constructed by the renowned Vasu Pujya and Marvella Group. On Independence Day, a flag hoisting program organised here had the tricolour hoisted at the highest height of Surat, i.e. 321 feet.
In this regard, Julu Badami said that as an Indian, we are also proud that our country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' as part of the 75th Independence day, and this unique program was organised to make this special festival memorable.
With the help of a crane, our national flag of 36 by 24 inches was hoisted, and Independence Day was proudly celebrated.
