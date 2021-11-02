Gujarat's homegrown peanut butter brand, Mustin, has launched unique flavours for the first time in India to appeal to consumers' taste buds

You would like to read
- Max Protein launches its first-ever protein peanut butter in 5 different flavours
- MyFitness Peanut Butter associates with Mr. Olympia World Body Building Competition to be held in October 2021
- Sulo Nutrition launches vegan hair supplements catered to the Indian taste palate
- MX Player, MG Motor and Gujarat tourism come together to bring viewers Hidden Taste of Gujarat
- NEWJ celebrates the Flavors of Gujarat with Chef Smit Sagar for MX Special - "Hidden Taste of Gujarat"
Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): You won't have to satisfy your taste buds with salty, sweet, nutty, and earthy peanut butter in the future. For the first time in India, Mustin, a Gujarat-based peanut butter and seeds brand, has introduced a variety of unique savoury flavours that consumers enjoy.
Mustin, the peanut butter and Seeds Company, announced the launch of its most popular product variant, Chocolate-Hazelnut spread, for the first time in the country. Customers are obsessed with its creamy texture and ultra-delicious taste.
Mustin is the only PB (peanut butter) brand that has introduced a wide range of flavoured products, including Choco Peanut Butter and super flavoured ones like Strawberry, Vanilla, and Choco Almont Peanut Butter, which are extremely unique savoury flavours in India.
Shashank Pacheriwal and Rutvik Shah lead the brand, which is supported by the rich foundation and vast experience of Parvati Fabrics Ltd, a well-known name in the textile industry, and the Evershine Group. The brand's core concept is to provide pure health benefits through innovative products.
Mustin's other major product category is healthy seeds, which include Chia seeds, Sunflower seeds, Pumpkin seeds, and Watermelon seeds in both raw and roasted varieties. The all-natural PB is available at incredible prices digitally across multiple platforms.
Peanut butter is the most adaptable food that has ever been discovered. It is popular among people of all ages, not just gym-goers and health-conscious individuals, due to its numerous health benefits and delectable taste. It was originally used as a healthy substitute for regular butter, but it is now consumed by almost everyone and everywhere. Peanut butter can be eaten on its own or added to desserts, sandwiches, drinks, and almost any other dish.
Other reasons could be that peanut butter is a superfood with high protein content, that it is a great post-workout meal, that it does not spoil easily, and that it is available in a variety of delicious flavours on the market.
Another important category that you may have heard about in casual conversation is seeds. Seeds may be small in size, but they are a nutritional powerhouse. In the Indian diet, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds predominate. These are the best plant sources of fibre, good fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Furthermore, these superfoods are extremely versatile. It can be eaten raw or cooked, and it can be added to almost any dish.
"This year, we launched a range of entirely new flavours that are again being introduced for the first time in India," Mustin's Shashank Pacheriwal said. These new flavours, including Chia and Strawberry Peanut Butter, Chia and Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Mixed Seeds and Strawberry Peanut Butter, are an unimaginable combination of delicious flavours and healthy seeds. These new flavours were developed with the goal of bringing the best delicious flavours and nutrient-dense nutrients to the table."
Rutvik Shah said, "Mustin has always believed in adapting and offering quality products according to the market and the changing preferences of consumers. So, without compromising on these values, Mustin is making their unshakable presence in the market by offering the best products that strike a perfect balance between being delectable and containing higher nutritional values."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor