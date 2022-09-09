Gujarat's leading furniture brand 'Mood of Wood' plans to expand its retail footprint in India

You would like to read
- D2C furniture brand Duraster.com to launch 3 AR-Powered experience stores
- Saraf Furniture offers upto 60 per cent sale sitewide for celebrating its 1 million customers
- Vanbros India - Introduces their new top-of-the-line Avantgarde Furniture Collection
- Homegrown performance major takes bold step by going offline #ZymratOffline
- HATIL hosted its Second Dealer's Meet in 2022 for its PAN India partners at Mumbai on August 27
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI/PNN): Mood of Wood, a homegrown furniture brand in Gujarat, has announced aggressive growth plans to significantly increase its retail presence across India. The brand envisions starting retail outlets in key cities across India, especially in western and northern India.
Having carved a niche as an innovative brand with unique furnishing solutions, Mood of Wood's strategy is centred on expansion through its two decades-long experience in the home furnishing industry in Gujarat. It aims to create touch points that reach as many people as possible by catering to each individual's furnishing needs.
Arvind Shah founded (https://www.moodofwood.com) Mood of Wood furniture brand to provide customers with exquisite and innovative furnishing ideas in 1997. Shah started with small furniture retail stores in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to provide unique and innovative furnishing solutions to customers at affordable prices.
Mood of Wood is not only providing affordable, sustainable, and long-lasting furniture but also offers interior designing services to make the vision of home come true.
"The main features of Mood of Wood's designs are style, comfort, quality, flexibility, and superb craftsmanship," said Arvind Shah, managing director of Mood of Wood. "These elements are ingrained in our company's DNA. Our exquisitely made ranges appeal to a diverse range of customers. We provide people with the freedom to choose aesthetics and degrees of comfort that reflect their personal preferences and lives."
According to Shah, Mood of Wood is offering consumers an experimental one-room project dedicated to the particular client for their newly built or under renovation house or workplace. This distinct service of giving clients an unusual experience distinguishes and captures the brand.
This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor