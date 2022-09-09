Gujarat's leading furniture brand 'Mood of Wood' plans to expand its retail footprint in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI/PNN): Mood of Wood, a homegrown furniture brand in Gujarat, has announced aggressive growth plans to significantly increase its retail presence across India. The brand envisions starting retail outlets in key cities across India, especially in western and northern India.

Having carved a niche as an innovative brand with unique furnishing solutions, Mood of Wood's strategy is centred on expansion through its two decades-long experience in the home furnishing industry in Gujarat. It aims to create touch points that reach as many people as possible by catering to each individual's furnishing needs.

Arvind Shah founded (https://www.moodofwood.com) Mood of Wood furniture brand to provide customers with exquisite and innovative furnishing ideas in 1997. Shah started with small furniture retail stores in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to provide unique and innovative furnishing solutions to customers at affordable prices.

Mood of Wood is not only providing affordable, sustainable, and long-lasting furniture but also offers interior designing services to make the vision of home come true.

"The main features of Mood of Wood's designs are style, comfort, quality, flexibility, and superb craftsmanship," said Arvind Shah, managing director of Mood of Wood. "These elements are ingrained in our company's DNA. Our exquisitely made ranges appeal to a diverse range of customers. We provide people with the freedom to choose aesthetics and degrees of comfort that reflect their personal preferences and lives."

According to Shah, Mood of Wood is offering consumers an experimental one-room project dedicated to the particular client for their newly built or under renovation house or workplace. This distinct service of giving clients an unusual experience distinguishes and captures the brand.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)