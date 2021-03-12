Gujarati OTT platform, 'OHO' unveils its logo through CineMan Productions Ltd and Khushi Advt

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): CineMan Productions Ltd and Khushi Advertising today unveiled the logo of their upcoming premium Gujarati content streaming platform- 'OHO'.

Over the years, OTT platforms in India have gained immense popularity especially among millennials, but there was a huge need for a platform in the regional language.

To serve the changing needs of the Gujarati audience and to provide creative and quality content in different genres; 'OHO' has been envisaged with a motto of, 'By the Gujaratis, For the Gujaratis'.

The naming process has also been very interesting where suggestions from the people were invited. About 100 names were suggested for the OTT platform of which three names were shortlisted and based on an online poll the name OHO was finalized for the platform.

"Since the start of my journey into Gujarati films, back in 2011, I have been grateful to the audiences for their positive reciprocation and it is only due to their love for the language that has pushed me so far to make more and more Gujarati content. Right after a decade, today, we feel the need to tell stories from every corner of Gujarat, to be able to collaborate with every talent available in our vicinity, and to fulfil this, we need a movement of content creation, thus OHO was born out of people's need to tell their story to the people of Gujarat. We proudly call it 'gaamdathilai global sudhinigujarativartao", said Abhishek Jain, Filmmaker and the Founder of CineMan Productions Ltd on the occasion.

"This is not just another business for us. This is something, which is very close to our heart. Gujarat is culturally very rich & has lots of young talent around. We wanted to create a platform for them, where they could showcase their art, creativity & talent to a global audience and at the same time, the Global Gujarati Community will also get a chance to see and admire some exclusive, premium and high-quality entertainment. This is our small attempt to give something back to our society, where a rich heritage of Gujarati Literature can be cherished," said Pranay Shah, Owner, Khushi Advertising on the launch of the logo.

Certainly, this is a matter of pride and happiness for the Gujarati film industry as it will encourage budding and established writers, directors, and artists, etc. in the Gujarati language to showcase their creativity not only in Gujarat but across the world.

It is to mention that the story or content selection process has been kept democratic and web series lovers will be able to watch it with the family.

The logo was released on various platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and it has received encouraging responses from the people.

