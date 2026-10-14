VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 14: As homebuyers increasingly evaluate residential spaces beyond conventional high-rise developments, Harshil Singh Guliani, Founder of Guliani Group, is bringing his vision for independent, low-rise living closer to reality with Horizon Floors in Sector 93, Gurugram. Spread across 9.8 acres, the gated residential township comprises 130 independent floors and is currently scheduled to begin possession from November 2026. For Harshil, Horizon Floors reflects a considered approach to urban housing, one that seeks to bring together the privacy and independence of a low-rise residence with the convenience, security and shared amenities associated with a gated community. As residential preferences continue to evolve, the development is positioned to offer homebuyers an alternative to conventional high-rise living without moving away from the everyday conveniences of a planned residential neighbourhood.

"Homebuyers today are looking at a home as more than just an address. They are thinking about the way they want to live, the privacy they value, the space they need and the kind of community they want to be part of. With Horizon Floors, our focus has been on bringing these considerations together through an independent low-rise format within a thoughtfully planned gated development. As we approach possession, it is encouraging to see this vision move closer to becoming a reality for the families who will call Horizon Floors home," said Harshil Singh Guliani, Founder, Guliani Group. Designed as a low-rise residential community, Horizon Floors offers 2 and 3 BHK independent floors ranging from approximately 963 sq. ft. to 1,395 sq. ft. The Stilt + 4 development incorporates private lift access and dedicated covered parking, addressing practical considerations around accessibility, convenience and everyday living.

The township's amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, landscaped green spaces, children's play areas and fitness facilities, alongside 24x7 security. Together, these features are intended to create a residential environment that balances independent living with the shared infrastructure and community experience of a gated development. A sample residence is also ready for walkthroughs, allowing prospective homebuyers to experience the layouts and living spaces first-hand. Located in Sector 93, New Gurugram, Horizon Floors benefits from connectivity to key road networks, including the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48 and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). The location also offers access to schools, hospitals and retail destinations, supporting the everyday requirements of residents while connecting them to the wider Gurugram region.

With prices starting at approximately ₹1.50 crore, Horizon Floors forms part of Guliani Group's residential portfolio in Gurugram, which also includes developments in Sectors 63A and 99A. The company's approach to residential development is rooted in its experience in the real estate sector and its focus on creating homes that respond to changing buyer expectations. Established in 1991, Gurugram-based Guliani Group has built its presence in the real estate sector through its residential developments. With Horizon Floors approaching its possession phase, the project marks an important milestone in translating the group's low-rise residential offering into a lived-in community. As the development progresses towards this next phase, Horizon Floors brings Harshil Singh Guliani's focus on independent, community-oriented living into sharper focus, offering homebuyers in New Gurugram a residential format that combines the autonomy of an independent floor with the infrastructure of a gated township.

About Guliani Group & Horizon Floors Established in 1991, Guliani Group is a Gurugram-based real estate developer known for creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial developments across North India. With a focus on quality construction, transparency and timely delivery, the Group continues to develop communities that combine modern design with long-term value. Horizon Floors is the Group's flagship low-rise residential development, offering premium independent floors in gated communities across key locations in Gurugram and NCR. Designed around spacious layouts, contemporary architecture and lifestyle-led planning, Horizon Floors reflects Guliani Group's vision of redefining modern independent living. For further information, visit www.horizonfloors.in or www.gulianigroup.in Sales Helpline: +91 9212034229 | +91 9891224334

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)