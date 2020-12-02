Gupshup launches a new messaging channel, GIP, to enhance business communications with consumers

You would like to read
- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1069.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Tata Power receives LoA for development of 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra
- Hotel stocks in demand after Maharashtra eases lockdown curbs
- Adani Transmission to acquire Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission
- Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gupshup today announced the launch of a new IP-based messaging channel that will enhance the way businesses communicate with consumers. The Gupshup IP (GIP) messaging channel enables rich, interactive, conversational experiences on any device globally, without requiring an app download of any kind. This will accelerate the emerging trend of conversational messaging among businesses.
GIP offers advanced features including the ability to send messages with rich media (images, audio, video, documents, etc.), structured cards and interactive buttons. It also enables two-way conversations along with the ability to gather-with a user's permission-user photos and location. It provides APIs that can be used to integrate customer-support tools, automated chatbots or other systems. It provides secure features such as end-to-end encryption and time-bound disappearing messages. GIP is integrated with payment systems to enable one-click payment experience for ecommerce, gaming or content subscriptions. It provides extensive ability for businesses to add or customize their branding on the chat surface.
"Businesses are increasingly adopting conversational messaging to support their customers and sell to them. GIP provides businesses a powerful, new tool with advanced features that expands conversational reach to every mobile user worldwide," said Beerud Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Gupshup.
GIP is already being used by early adopter businesses across multiple industries. GIP enables new kinds of conversational experiences previously not possible. Marketers can make advertising campaigns interactive and personalized across any medium. Developers can embed chat bots in A2P text messages. Small businesses can merge their campaigns and catalogs into a seamless experience. Game developers can build mini-games leveraging conversations, and app developers can build mini-programs with lightweight experiences that reduce the need for expensive app marketing. The possibilities are endless.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor