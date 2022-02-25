Gupta Plywood of Telangana launches India's first 15-layer calibrated plywood brand 'Speckwud'

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Gupta Plywood, Telangana's largest plywood manufacturer, launched India's first 15-layer termite-free and waterproof plywood brand 'Speckwud' in Hyderabad on Friday.
The Speckwud brand was launched at the glittering ceremony held at Hyatt Place, Hyderabad Banjara Hills on February 25.
The who's who from various sectors including Hari Kishan Boorugu, Founder and CEO of Eternal Builders, Dr. Gautham Kattamuri, GA Dentals, Sampath Kumar Veda, Director of Bandhan Tiles and Veda Ceramics, Sampath Kumar Proddaturi, CEO of Fortune Aluminum, Vikas Kylas of Annanya Gems & jewels, Sirisha Tharlapally, Founder, Kreative Designers remained present at the launch ceremony.
Speckwud, according to Gupta Plywood, is the first plywood brand having 15 layers, unlike other brands with 13 layers, and the thickness is the same as 19mm. Moreover, the plywood is made up of the matured wood core, while others use both matured and unmatured wood cores.
Ramesh Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gupta Plywood said, "Speckwud plywood is calibrated, unlike the non-calibrated plywoods available in the market. This means that when you cut the plywood from a 360-degree angle you will get the same thickness. Another advantage is that if you put the pieces of plywood in a pressure cooker it will not tear apart and completely boil water-proof."
According to Gupta, the plywood undergoes rigorous tests that can resist high temperatures of water without tearing apart, making it water-proof and termite-proof. As compared to other top plywood brands, Speckwud plywood is available 25%-30% cheaper.
For over 30 years, Gupta Plywood has been offering high-quality goods in Telangana. All ISI criteria have been met in the production of the plywood. And there's no dispute about the quality because they deliver on their promises. They also offer a long list of testimonials and evaluations from people all around Telangana and India.
They are one of the largest wholesaler dealers in Telangana, with an experienced team of 18 people and 5 large godowns. Their product line includes outstanding qualities such as dimensional correctness. Durability, a good polish, resistance to water, ease of installation, and decorative diversity.
