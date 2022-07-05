Gurugram based Real Estate Development Organisation Whiteland Corporation appoints Adil Altaf as President - Sales and CRM

You would like to read
- Artha to represent Talend in India as Master VAR
- Dr Binod Chaudhary among Forbes List of Wealthiest Billionaires 2022; Tops with USD 1.5 Billion
- A classical murder mystery/thriller 'The Dead Don't Talk' is newly launched book by Sumit Ghosal
- GemPundit, A leading online gemstone & jewellery provider - Winner of the most prestigious IFA Award 2021
- Nanda & Nanda Advocates, Ashish Bhutani, Sumit Arora, Anshul Gupta and Ankur Arora conferred with Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whiteland Corp. has announced the appointment of Adil Altaf to lead its Customer Experience and Sales Planning division for all the ongoing and prospective projects of the Company.
Adil Altaf comes with over 20 years of extensive experience in Sales and Customer Experience. Prior to joining Whiteland, he has led at top positions in start-up businesses and well-established organisations handling sales of successful projects pan real estate segment, i.e. luxury and mid-range residential, commercial along with mixed-use projects throughout NCR.
He brings along a rich experience of building workforce teams from ground up, and cultivate them to deliver results.
Whiteland Corp. has established itself as a prominent company in a very short time acquiring promising land parcels in Gurugram. The company has created a niche for itself by adhering to the culture of corporate ethos, transparency and all inclusive growth by launching sustainable projects. The latest SCO Commercial Plotted project of the company has been garnering accolades for its concept and unprecedented features.
Wing Commander Sumit Chaudhary (R) Director, Whiteland Corporation elaborated, "The company has a vision of creating landmark destinations across Delhi NCR especially Gurugram focusing on clientele delight. The company has massive expansion plans and is aiming at a turnover of Rs. 10,000+ crore over next five years.
Towards this, we are in talks with global names to handle respective spheres starting from Land Acquisition, Compliances, Master Planning, construction, landscaping, technology and execution till final completion of projects. We are also bringing on board the best Industry talents to fuel the growth and advancement of the company and all stakeholders."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor