BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], November 27: Guruji Travels, a Delhi-based travel and car rental company operating since 2004, marks 22 years in the road transportation industry in 2026. The milestone brings attention to the company's fleet-backed operating model, which combines online cab bookings with on-ground vehicle operations for one-way, round-trip and outstation journeys. Unlike businesses that operate solely as booking intermediaries, Guruji Travels maintains its own vehicle fleet alongside its booking operations. This combination of digital accessibility and physical transportation resources forms a key part of its approach to serving passengers travelling between cities. Two Decades of Road Transport Operations Established in 2004, Guruji Travels has developed its operations around the transportation requirements of individual passengers, families, business travellers and larger groups. Its services cover short-distance city travel as well as longer intercity journeys, with different booking arrangements available depending on the customer's itinerary.

Through its cab booking and rental services, the company offers sedans, Ertiga, Innova Crysta and Tempo Travellers and Urbania, allowing passengers to select vehicles based on seating capacity, luggage requirements and journey type. The company also provides chauffeur-driven transportation, with booking assistance and customer support available for passengers planning their journeys. Intercity Connectivity Beyond Delhi While Delhi remains an important operating market, Guruji Travels' booking network covers multiple cities and travel destinations across India. Its services include one-way transfers, return journeys and multi-day outstation travel. The company's Delhi-origin taxi services connect the capital with destinations across North India, including Jaipur, Agra, Chandigarh, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shimla and Manali.

These routes serve different travel requirements, from business visits and family commitments to leisure journeys. Passengers can select a one-way booking when they do not require a return vehicle or arrange a round trip when their travel plans involve returning to the original pickup city. For example, the company's Delhi to Manali taxi service offers vehicle choices for passengers travelling to Himachal Pradesh, including families and groups requiring larger cars for longer road journeys. Combining Online Booking With Vehicle Operations As digital platforms continue to shape how passengers arrange road transportation, Guruji Travels operates through a model that connects online booking with vehicle-based service delivery.

Customers can explore vehicle categories, review available journey options and arrange transportation according to their requirements. The company's fleet includes vehicles suited to individual, family and group travel, while its services accommodate different pickup locations and destinations. Marking 22 years in 2026, Guruji Travels continues its operations in the intercity transportation sector, with a focus on its existing cab rental network, vehicle availability and customer booking requirements. Website: https://gurujitravel.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)