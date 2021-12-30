GVCW announces the re-opening of more Greece Visa Application Centres across India

You would like to read
- Greece lifts travel restrictions for tourists from India
- OSL handles heavy-lift cargo export 1st time from Odisha's Paradip Port
- Suadre Studio takes a leap in Made-to-Measure Clothing
- SpectraLIT™ - an instant COVID-19 testing platform enters Indian Market
- Skill based hiring and pre-employment testing solutions startup Mytat announces plans to reach out to over 1.5 lakh aspirants by December
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Global Visa Center World (GVCW) has announced that Indian citizens and residents of India can now enter Greece following the Covid-19 testing protocol as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.
Expressing their joy on the re-opening of Greece to tourists from India after approximately 21 months, Du Digital Global and GVCW, which jointly operate the Visa Application Centres in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka state, "You can now apply for a short stay visa (C- Visa category) at GVCW application centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata along with the two which were already open in New Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays." The addresses for these are as following:
* Bengaluru Visa Application Centre: Manipal centre south block S 207 and 2nd floor, 47 Dickenson Road, Bengaluru 560042
* Kolkata Visa Application Centre: Acropolis, Unit 6/1, 6th Floor, 1858 Rajdanga Main Road, Kolkata 700107
* Chennai Visa Application Centre: Fagun Towers, Third Floor, No 74, EthirajSalai, Egmore, Chennai 600008
* New Delhi Visa Application Centre: Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Concourse Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001
* Mumbai Visa Application Centre: 4th Floor, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West), Mumbai
Additionally, Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website:(https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en)
Please visit the following link for the complete protocol of arrivals to & departure from Greece: (https://travel.gov.gr/#)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor