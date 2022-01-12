Hafele unveils Ceramic Finished Hoods - Ceramica 90 Cookerhood

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recent years, the urban and industrial kitchen trends have seen a move towards textured matt kitchen finishes that are stylish and sophisticated but at the same time, comfortable, enjoyable and low maintenance.

The increasing popularity of ceramic, stone and concrete finishes in furniture and kitchens proves this.

These finishes add depth and tonal contrast to the kitchen space and provide you with the flexibility of exploring multiple design options in your home. Aligning with this trend, Hafele brings you subtle ceramic finished hoods that will not only keep your kitchen fresh but will also elevate its design. The new range includes cookerhoods laden with:(https://hafeleappliances.com/cooker-hood/ceramic-hood/ceramica-90?utm_source=magazine & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=brandawareness) Filter-free technology - Ceramica 90, advanced motor technology (EBM Plast) - Biscotti 80/60 and anti-drip technology - Frida 90/75.

The Ceramica 90 Cookerhood, an impeccable blend of power and elegance, showcases superb efficiency of filter-free smoke extraction and the best design aesthetics on account of its textured surface. The powerful motor can extract 22% more kitchen smoke than a standard filter-free hood. One of its unique features is the distinctive touch of ceramic that lends a contemporary, minimalist look to the cookerhood.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

