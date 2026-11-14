PNN New Delhi [India], November 14: With the visionary goal of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat mission stands tall on multiple pillars of growth. The prestigious Outlook report, "Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2026" honours a select group of changemakers whose work is actively shaping India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister. The Outlook recognition highlights Hamid Ahmed, CEO and Trustee of Hamdard Foods, for outstanding contributions in the food, beverage, and natural healthcare sector. Hamdard Foods India, with its heritage spanning more than a century, reflects how established Indian enterprises can contribute to this national transformation while remaining relevant to changing consumer needs.

Founded in 1907, Hamdard built its legacy on the principles of empathy, quality and service. Rooh Afza, originally developed as a refreshing formulation for India's hot summers, has evolved into an iconic household name, deeply embedded in the country's cultural and culinary traditions. Rooted in heritage, Hamdard Foods India's growth is marked by new-age innovations. Its beverage portfolio has expanded to include Rooh Afza Lite, Rooh Afza Milkshake, Rooh Afza Lassi, Rooh Afza Sachet, Rooh Afza Fusion, Jam-e-Shirin and squash. These offerings reflect the company's approach to innovation: building on established consumer trust while broadening choices for contemporary lifestyles. Beyond beverages, its new products such as Hamdard Honey, Khaalis Spices, Nariyal Paani, Refresh Nariyal Paani, Khaalis Vermicelli, Hamdard Asli Milkshake, soya chunks, olive oil, mustard oil, Sat Isabgol, Khaalis Hing and Khaalis Saffron represent a broader effort to meet diverse household needs. This portfolio expansion underscores the importance of product development, quality assurance and consumer responsiveness in strengthening India's domestic food industry.

A key pillar of Viksit Bharat is the development of robust domestic manufacturing capabilities. Investment in modern infrastructure, efficient production systems and resilient supply chains can reduce operational vulnerabilities, support employment and improve the competitiveness of Indian enterprises. Hamdard Foods India's manufacturing facilities at Manesar and Aurangabad form an important part of this approach. The infrastructure supports high-capacity production, stringent quality checks and greater supply chain agility. By combining disciplined manufacturing processes with automation and data-driven supply chain management, the company seeks to maintain product consistency, safety and operational efficiency. Strategic co-manufacturing collaborations with established companies, including Britannia and Hindustan Unilever, further extend its manufacturing network. Such partnerships illustrate how collaboration across the food and consumer goods ecosystem can strengthen production capabilities, improve operational reach and support the broader development of India's industrial base.

For the country's growth story, these investments represent more than business expansion. A stronger manufacturing ecosystem can create opportunities across sourcing, processing, logistics, distribution and allied services, contributing to economic activity across multiple segments of the value chain. Long-term national development also depends on the responsible use of resources. As India seeks to balance industrial expansion with environmental priorities, businesses must integrate sustainability into their operating models rather than treat it as a separate initiative. Hamdard Foods India identifies responsible sourcing, resource-efficient manufacturing, sustainable packaging and water conservation as important elements of its approach. These priorities reflect the growing need for food businesses to manage resources carefully while maintaining quality and operational standards.

"Embedding environmental considerations into manufacturing and supply chain decisions can help enterprises prepare for changing consumer expectations and evolving sustainability requirements. Such efforts are particularly relevant to the food sector, where resource management, packaging and production efficiency influence both business resilience and environmental outcomes." Emphasises Hamid Ahmed. For homegrown food brands, global expansion can create new revenue streams while showcasing India's entrepreneurial and industrial capabilities. Hamdard Foods India is pursuing this opportunity through international markets, initially engaging Indian and South Asian diaspora communities before seeking wider consumer recognition. Products such as cardamom syrup and rose syrup have reached markets including the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

Rooh Afza's enduring recognition offers a foundation for this wider ambition. Its journey illustrates how a brand rooted in Indian tradition can retain its identity while adapting to changing markets and consumer preferences. By combining heritage with contemporary product development and international outreach, Hamdard Foods India reflects the potential of Indian brands to build a presence beyond domestic boundaries. For Hamdard Foods India, this direction is informed by a longstanding commitment to quality foods, education and community welfare. Its future priorities-strengthening manufacturing capabilities, broadening its product portfolio, improving operational efficiency, advancing sustainability and pursuing international opportunities-align with the wider national objective of developing a resilient and self-reliant economy.

Hamdard Foods India's journey demonstrates how heritage and innovation can work together to support this ambition, connecting a legacy of trust with the opportunities of a modern, globally competitive India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)