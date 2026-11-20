VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Saachi Pasari, 18-year-old Creative Director and Founder of Hangover by Saachi, is carving a distinctive space in India's luxury fashion landscape. Currently pursuing a degree in Business and Luxury Brand Management at Regent's University London, she founded the label at 17 with a vision to unite traditional Indian artistry and contemporary, statement-making occasion wear. With her latest collection, 'Jewels of India', Saachi brings this vision to life through an expressive edit of handcrafted evening wear. Rooted in India's rich textile heritage, the collection reinterprets heirloom surface techniques through modern silhouettes, intricate detailing, and a bold design sensibility.

At the heart of the collection are heavily hand-beaded dresses, crystal-encrusted creations, fluid drapes, and sculpted bodices. Each piece reflects an extraordinary level of savoir-faire, with hundreds of hours dedicated to hand-beading, crystal latticework, and meticulous finishing by master Indian karigars. The collection explores a high-impact visual palette of crimson red, luminous white, blush pink, liquid silver, and molten gold, balancing structured forms with fluid textures and light-catching jewellery-grade finishes. Designed for individuals who embrace personal expression, the pieces bring together the richness of Indian handcraft and the energy of contemporary global fashion. The label has also begun making its mark on the celebrity fashion circuit, with its creations being worn by prominent names including Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pamala Serena, and Sonal Chauhan, to name a few. The brand's growing celebrity presence reflects its appeal among those who gravitate towards distinctive, high-impact fashion. With its signature blend of intricate needlework and contemporary design, Hangover by Saachi is steadily establishing its identity within the world of luxury occasion wear.

For Saachi, preserving the integrity of traditional Indian techniques while giving them a modern expression is central to the brand's identity. "Working alongside skilled Indian artisans has always been at the heart of Hangover. With Jewels of India, I wanted to celebrate the richness of our handwork while presenting it through silhouettes that feel fresh, contemporary, and relevant to my generation. Every piece is designed to make a statement, while honouring the time, skill, and artistry that goes into creating it," says Saachi Pasari, Creative Director & Founder, Hangover. Staying true to its philosophy of exclusivity, Hangover by Saachi Pasari follows a

limited-production approach, ensuring each creation retains its individuality and distinctiveness. With Jewels of India, the label continues to explore the possibilities of Indian artisanal luxury through a contemporary lens. About Hangover by Saachi Pasari Hangover by Saachi Pasari is an Indian luxury fashion label founded by Saachi Pasari. Established when Saachi was 17, the brand redefines contemporary occasion wear through a blend of traditional Indian artistry, intricate surface ornamentation, and sculptural silhouettes. Its limited-run creations celebrate individuality, confidence, and distinctive personal style. Instagram: @hangoverbysaachi (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)