Happay.com rated as a High Performer in the Travel and Expense category yet again on G2.Com Inc's Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Happay.com - which provides modern, end-to-end Travel & Expense management solutions for thousands of enterprise customers like Maruti, Jubilant FoodWorks, BYJU's, Udaan, OYO, Zerodha, V-Guard, and many others - was named one of the world's best T & E solutions in G2.com's latest Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports.
Happay.com has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Enterprise Grid® Report for Travel & Expense. Happay.com was also named as the Industry Leader on G2's Expense Management Grid, which highlights the fastest growing software for expense management. In all, Happay.com received eight badges for its performance across Winter 2021 G2 reports and indexes.
"An integrated Travel & Expense management solution is vital for companies to offer seamless business travel experience for employees and reduce T & E spend drastically, while giving 100% spend visibility and real-time MIS reports to financial leaders," said Anshul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO at Happay.com. "We're honored to be named amongst the T & E industry leaders for thousands of businesses who trust us to simplify and digitise their business travel management."
G2's rankings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers.
