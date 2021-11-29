Happiest Minds wins Platinum and Gold Awards for its 2021 Annual Report from League of American Communication Professionals (LACP)

You would like to read
- Nikhita Venkatraman and Nishita Venkatraman are gaining popularity over their latest release - Momma Get Mad
- Celebrities seen wearing timeless platinum stud earrings and ring combinations: ideal styles for self purchasing
- The Platinum Towers, the new commercial hotspot, is designed for every business in the heart of Kharadi
- Platinum Evara celebrates the strong and compassionate women who choose to rise with grace
- Pune-based Jehangir Hospital felicitated with World Stroke Organisation Award
San Jose (California) [US]/ London [UK]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced winning Platinum and Gold awards at the LACP Spotlight 2021 Awards.
The Happiest Minds Annual Report 2020-21 won the highest award - Platinum; and the CSG and ESG reporting each bagged Gold awards. The Company's annual report is ranked 24th globally and 1st among Indian companies.
Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO, Happiest Minds said, "This award is testimony to the high levels of disclosures and governance practices adopted by us. We are thrilled that our very first Annual Report (after going public and being listed on BSE & NSE, through a very successful public offering) has been ranked #24 globally and #1 in India. Past and current winners of these awards include who's who of the Global Corporate World, and to be a part of such a hallowed list as a young company makes this win even sweeter. We will continue to set higher benchmarks in our quest towards continued excellence, disclosures and governance."
(https://www.lacp.com/2021spotlight/awards-global-communications-competition-1056a.htm) League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Spotlight Awards established in 2001, aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities.
Happiest Minds' Annual reports won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance; scoring 99 out of 100. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies.
Links: (https://www.happiestminds.com/investors/Annual%20Report/2020-2021-Q4/HappiestMinds_Annual20Report_June2011,2021.pdf) Happiest Minds' Award Winning 2021 Annual Report
(https://bit.ly/3li9gjI) Independent review of Happiest Minds' ESG initiatives
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor