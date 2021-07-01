Haptik partners with SETU to bring seamless WhatsApp payments to users

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration with SETU, India's leading API infrastructure provider to offer a unified WhatsApp payment experience to businesses and users across India.
With this integration, Haptik & SETU convert WhatsApp into an ultimate all-in-one payment collection and commerce channel for Indian businesses.
Customers can make payments in 3 clicks, without leaving WhatsApp
Pre-trained, ready-to-use conversation flows to make collections on WhatsApp
Send bills & payment reminders and enable streamline payment collection in 2 clicks
Plug n Play on your existing WABA handle and go live in minutes!
Take data-driven actions using Haptik x SETU's analytics dashboard
"Working with SETU enables us to power millions of businesses with conversational commerce on one of the world's largest messaging platforms. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution for WhatsApp including advanced NLU capabilities & ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3Bn+ interactions," said Pratyush Kukreja, VP and GM, India and Africa at Haptik. "Collaborating with SETU enables businesses to unleash the potential of WhatsApp from the first touchpoint to transactions and beyond. Businesses can create a payment collection hub using AI-driven conversations on WhatsApp, while simultaneously lowering customer acquisition and payment platform costs."
"WhatsApp has grown into the conversation platform for all Indians. Transacting with your customers on the touchpoint they use daily is the sure-shot way of growing any business. SETU, with our friends at Haptik have developed a 3-click, WhatsApp native collections/checkout module that will allow any business to transact within WhatsApp without having to take users out of the handle. This opens up a plethora of opportunities for businesses to use WhatsApp as a growth channel and scale," said Sahil Kini, Co-Founder & CEO at SETU. "We also support easy go-lives through the fastest integration available in the market. Get started on our WhatsApp Collect to see the magic happening to your business."
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
