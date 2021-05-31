Harappa receives honorable mention from Fast Company for its #BEAT2020 Initiative

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Harappa, a learner-centric institution of the future, recently received an honorable mention in Fast Company's (https://www.fastcompany.com/90614743/world-changing-ideas-awards-2021-on-the-rise-0-4-years-in-business-finalists-and-honorable-mentions) list of companies that have achieved the incredible impact and have been in business for under 4 years.
This acknowledgment was a result of their #BEAT2020 campaign that was launched last year to help learners, students, and anyone else interested fearlessly navigates tough times.
With the belief that no matter where we are or what we do, we can overcome every challenge we face, Harappa had opened up enrollment to their Embracing Change course in March 2020. 280,000 learners enrolled for the course and many have (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhqCJuaxJTo) reviewed and rated it positively.
Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa, said, "It's no secret that the pandemic has changed the world in ways we could've ever imagined. It has disrupted dreams and industries, shifted goalposts, and made plans redundant. It's been confusing, chaotic, and challenging to say the very least. In times like these, it's crucial for individuals and organizations to come together to share their expertise and resources. We're delighted to receive an honorable mention from Fast Company and hope our latest initiative - TENACITY - will continue to benefit our learner community through key resources, frameworks, and toolkits."
Harappa has strengthened its commitment to empowering its learning community through a 30-day resilience journey called TENACITY. The initiative aims to help its learners - and anyone else interested - navigate the uncertainty and chaos that the second wave of the pandemic has brought with it. TENACITY leverages collective insights and a wealth of lived wisdom across Harappa faculty and their self-paced courses. Interested individuals can sign up for the initiative to receive something unique in their inbox every day for 30 days: a video clip, a tool, an invite to a live webinar, and more.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
