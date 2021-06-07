Hardik Pandya enters MX TakaTak in Style!

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/Mediawire): MX TakaTak, India's leading short video platform, is all set to regale avid cricket watchers as it onboards one of the country's most loved cricketers, Hardik Pandya.
Entering MX TakaTak in style, Hardik has released an intriguing video as he makes some bold fashion statements, grooving to the catchy MX TakaTak anthem. Previously described as 'glamorous' by one of his teammates, Hardik Pandya is all set to take on the latest trends and entertain his fans on the short video platform.
Here is a glimpse of what's in store for the cricketer's fans on MX TakaTak- (https://www.instagram.com/p/CP0FwctFftA/?utm_medium=copy_link)
With his eccentric yet incredible fashion sense already making headlines, Pandya now takes it a notch higher on this short video app, giving his fans a chance to learn more about him off the field.
Speaking on the same, Hardik Pandya said, "This platform gives me the opportunity to show my fans my life beyond the field, and I am looking forward to participating in upcoming challenges while being at my candid best. I had a blast picking the looks for this announcement video, I love trying out new and offbeat fashion trends and you'll get to see more such fun videos in the time to come. While we all wait for things to be normal again, I hope to stay connected and entertain audiences through MX TakaTak."
MX TakaTak has shown exponential growth with consumer and creation experiences at its core. With maximum app downloads on Google Play Store and App Store in the first quarter of 2021, MX TakaTak proves to be the market leader, building a large community of content creators and long tail influencers. Associating with Hardik Pandya, the platform aims to keep growing its community and strategically target sports fans as well.
Catch all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a fun avatar as he flaunts the latest fashion trends, fun videos and more.
Follow him on this handle now: (https://share.mxtakatak.com/hardikpandya)
Download MX TakaTak now: (https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp)
This story is provided by Mediawire.
