VMPL New Delhi [India], May 30: Hardwyn India Ltd has unveiled an ambitious long-term growth roadmap after reporting its highest-ever annual financial performance, setting a target to surpass ₹1,000 crore in revenue by FY32 as it seeks to strengthen its position in India's architectural hardware and access solutions market. The company reported total income of ₹200.41 crore for FY26, up from ₹185.37 crore in the previous financial year, while net profit rose 17.58% year-on-year to ₹13.21 crore. The strong performance was complemented by a robust fourth quarter, during which revenue stood at ₹57.47 crore and net profit reached ₹3.43 crore, reflecting sustained demand across its residential, commercial and institutional segments.

While the financial results underline steady operational growth, investors are likely to focus on the company's newly announced strategic roadmap, which outlines a seven-pillar growth framework designed to drive long-term value creation and support a targeted annual growth rate of 30-35% over the next six years. The strategy spans market expansion, product innovation, operational efficiency, digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, customer acquisition and margin enhancement. Management believes the combination of these growth levers can help the company scale revenues more than fivefold by FY32. A key part of the growth plan involves expanding deeper into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where penetration of organised architectural hardware brands remains relatively low. At the same time, Hardwyn is increasing its focus on international markets, particularly across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, regions that management believes offer significant long-term opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

The company is also broadening its product portfolio beyond traditional hardware solutions. New offerings are expected to include premium and smart hardware systems for doors, kitchens, wardrobes and access control applications. Management expects bundled and higher-value solutions to improve average transaction sizes while contributing to stronger margins. Another major growth driver is expected to come from institutional business. Hardwyn is actively strengthening relationships with real estate developers, infrastructure companies and government procurement agencies. Industry analysts note that such partnerships often provide long-term revenue visibility and help create entry barriers for competitors in a fragmented market. Alongside expansion initiatives, the company is accelerating its digital transformation efforts. Investments in direct-to-consumer channels, digital product configurators, e-commerce partnerships and ERP-driven operational systems are expected to improve customer experience while supporting scalable growth.

Commenting on the company's outlook, Managing Director Rubaljeet Singh Sayal said the FY32 revenue target is backed by a clearly defined execution strategy rather than aspirational projections. "Looking ahead, we have set an ambitious yet achievable target of reaching ₹1,000 crore-plus in revenue by FY32. This is not merely an aspiration; it is backed by a structured seven-pillar strategy that addresses every dimension of our business," he said. With a growing distribution network, expanding product portfolio and a clearly articulated growth blueprint, Hardwyn India is positioning itself for what could be the most significant expansion phase in its history. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)