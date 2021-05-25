Harish C Rijhwani launches his third book 'Master the Mystic Arts' - Data Science Demystified through Fiction!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/Connect360PR): Healthcare IT professional Harish C. Rijhwani launched his third book titled 'Master The Mystic Arts'.

This book demystifies the concept of Data Science and Machine Learning which are considered complex, difficult and "out of this world" by most common folk. The uniqueness of this book is the use of various references from movies like Harry Potter and Ratatouille.

The author has used references of The Sorting Hat and Tom Riddle's Diary (Harry Potter) and Cooking in everyday life (Ratatouille) which make the concepts of Data Science & Machine Learning so simple to understand.

'Master The Mystic Arts' was launched amidst pandemic and the book is available in two versions, Kindle version on Amazon (worldwide) and a Paperback version on Amazon India, (https://www.flipkart.com/master-mystic-arts-journey-begins/p/itmd549f63051b15?pid=9781637541173) Flipkart as well as (https://store.pothi.com/book/harish-c-rijhwani-master-mystic-arts-journey-begins) Pothi.

By profession Harish C Rijhwani is an IT expert with more than 18 years of experience. He is currently working with US-based entities in the healthcare sector, delivering value to clients through technology and business services. Harish is also a visiting faculty and judge at various institutes viz. Welingkar Institute of Management, KJ Somaiya Institute among other reputed Indian institutes.

As an academician, his job is to teach students Analytics. But his students are mostly non-technical folks (viz. MBBS Doctors, Dentists, B-Pharma, BSC Science and even students from a commerce background) and hence his challenge was to make them understand these difficult concepts in a simple way. This inspired him to write his latest book, 'Master The Mystic Arts'.

Speaking on the occasion Harish C Rijhwani, author of 'Master The Mystic Arts' said, "The entire motive behind writing this book was to simplify the concepts of Data Science & Machine Learning and make it so relatable to people that anybody and everybody can understand it. But I wanted to present it in a unique way and being a movie buff, I thought of using the reference of movies, as it reflects our real life! I have used references from most of our favourite movies such as, Harry Potter, Avengers Infinity War, Ratatouille, and many more. In this book I have made a humble attempt to change the way one looks at Data Science viz. complex, difficult and at times ''out of this world". It targets Non-Data Science Folks, people who do not understand Data Science/Machine Learning/Analytics but are interested to know about it or are looking to enter this field.''

"I believe in Albert Einstein saying, "If you can't explain it to a six year old, you don't understand it yourself," but I will not go to the age of six, rather I would say possibly 16 to 30 years could be a logical target market for the book" he further added.

From writing articles on LinkedIn, Becker's Hospital Review, and for his alma mater's magazine, Rijhwani honed his talent for writing and seventeen years later, has self-published three successful books. His first book 'Healthcare Decoded', released in 2019, broadly encompassed the history, present, and future of Health IT by simplifying complex functions and process flows of the healthcare system.

His second book 'Technology to Business' was launched in May 2020, during a highly relevant time when the whole world was hit with the global pandemic of COVID-19. In this book, he encourages readers to understand the "business" aspect of opportunities and address prevalent industry gaps and challenges by bridging the gap between Technology and Business.

The key takeaway of 'Master the Mystic Arts' is that Data Science/Machine learning can be seen in many things around us, we just need to look for it. Each chapter in the book is constructed in the form of a story that every reader will connect to. Every story seamlessly dovetails into a technical concept which is explained in simple words with relevant examples from popular stories. The Sorting Hat from the Harry Potter series is used to explain a basic Classification Technique. The simple yet interesting example of cooking from the movie Ratatouille where Remy learned from his mistakes has been aptly used. Cooking food in everyday life is easily one of the best examples to explain how the Human Mind and the Neural Network works.

Rijhwani has carefully broken-down difficult theories into easy-to-comprehend concepts with the help of everyday examples that even a high school student can understand. He has successfully made something as technical as Data Science available for common folk to learn, understand, and apply in their life and career.

This book is meant for all. People from varied backgrounds (Mechanical Engineers, Doctors, Hospital Management Professionals, IT Professionals, Business Analysts, Data Scientists, CEOs and Founders) have read and have appreciated the book. Go grab a copy for yourself before it flies off the shelf!

This story is provided by Connect360PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Connect360PR)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)