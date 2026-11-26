PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 26: Harley-Davidson President & CEO Artie Starrs, together with Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal commit to further strengthening Harley-Davidson brand's presence in one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets through a strategic initiative - Mission: The Big RIDE. Marking 17 years since entering the Indian market, this initiative in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, will focus on an enhanced customer experience, wider dealer footprint, expanded product portfolio and deeper engagement with the country's growing premium motorcycle and rider community. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our partnership with Harley-Davidson brings together two strong, valued organisations with complementary strengths - Harley-Davidson's iconic brand and product legacy, and Hero MotoCorp's deep understanding of the Indian consumer, manufacturing excellence, engineering capabilities and extensive market reach. Together, we have enabled the Harley-Davidson brand experience accessibility to a wider audience while creating new opportunities in India's growing premium motorcycle segment. As we celebrate 17 years of Harley-Davidson in India, we remain committed to building on this strong foundation and taking the partnership to new frontiers."

Artie Starrs, Global CEO, Harley-Davidson, said, "Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp gives us a strong foundation to continue growing in India, combining Harley-Davidson' global brand recognition and product expertise with Hero MotoCorp's expansive retail network. We've seen market share gains this year across all of our segments, reflecting improving demand and sustained retail momentum. Going forward, we have an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with riders and dealers as we expand the Harley-Davidson community." Strengthening the product proposition As part of its India strategy, Harley-Davidson offers its global motorcycle portfolio across Custom Vehicle Operations, Touring, Cruisers (Softail), Adventure Touring and Sport categories. The brand will also continue to introduce new models under the Harley-Davidson X range.

Building a stronger riding community At the heart of Harley-Davidson identity is the passionate riding community, with an exciting calendar of experiences through March 2027. This features the Northern and Eastern H.O.G. Rides, participation at India Bike Week featuring Flat Track Racing, Harley Rock Riders and Custom Build-Off, the India H.O.G. Rally and Destination X. With over 3,000 members, India's Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) is the largest H.O.G. network across Asia's emerging markets. Further reinforcing this strong rider fraternity, more than 100 Indian Harley-Davidson riders will participate in Asia Harley Days in Thailand on November 27-28, 2026, making India one of the most strongly represented markets at the regional event.

Strong business momentum and expanding retail footprint Harley-Davidson has crossed a significant milestone in India, with its cumulative customer base exceeding 80,000 motorcycles since commencing its dealer operations in 2010. The Harley-Davidson X range, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, has emerged as a significant growth driver, contributing over 50,000 units since its launch in 2023, expanding the brands reach among the premium motorcycle customers. Further strengthening its presence in India, the strategic partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson will see the addition of two new full-line dealerships in Raipur and Indore, taking the network to 23 dealerships across India. Complementing this, Hero PREMIA, which supports the sales of Harley-Davidson X motorcycles, has expanded to 152 outlets with further expansion underway.

About Harley-Davidson Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, parts & accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at harley-davidson.com

About Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 25 consecutive years with ~$5 billion revenue. The Company's global footprint spans 54 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America with a customer base of over 135 million. The Company operates eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh - along with two Research and Development centres: Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG). Hero MotoCorp is driving the transition to electric mobility through VIDA. Strategic alliances with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles support the design and development of premium and electric motorcycles, respectively.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the EV future, the Company has made strategic investments in two- and three-wheeler EV manufacturers, Ather Energy and Euler Motors. Hero MotoCorp is the only Indian two-wheeler manufacturer listed on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal, was named to the 2025 TIME100 Climate List of the 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action. Beyond mobility, Hero MotoCorp is a major global promoter of sports, including golf, football, field hockey, and cricket. Hero MotoSports Team Rally is India, a flag bearer in global rally racing. Press Contact: corporate.communication@heromotocorp.com Dylan.Riddle@Harley-Davidson.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)