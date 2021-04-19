HarperCollins India to publish Girish Karnad's memoir, This Life At Play, on 19th May 2021

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce that it will soon be releasing the keenly anticipated memoirs of Girish Karnad, one of modern India's greatest cultural figures.
Publishing under the prestigious Fourth Estate imprint and set for release on 19th May 2021, the 83rd birth anniversary of Girish Karnad, This Life at Play provides a glimpse into the life of an accomplished actor, a path-breaking director, an innovative administrator, a clear-headed and erudite thinker, a public intellectual with an unwavering moral compass, and above all, one of the most extraordinarily gifted playwright of his times.
This Life at Play, translated from the Kannada in part by Girish Karnad himself and in part by award-winning translator Srinath Perur, covers the first half of his remarkable life - from his childhood in Sirsi and his early engagement with local theatre, his education in Dharwad, Bombay and Oxford, to his career in publishing, his successes and travails in the film industry, and his personal and writerly life.
Moving and humorous, insightful and candid, these memoirs provide an unforgettable glimpse into the life-shaping experiences of a towering genius, and a unique window into the India in which he lived and worked.
The memoir has garnered glowing praise ahead of its publication, and here are some of the notable endorsements:
'A sparkling, unputdownable memoir by a towering literary and theatrical genius.' - Amitav Ghosh
'Not just the story of an exceptional writer but a manifesto for the roots of our contemporary culture.' - Arshia Sattar
'An autobiography as vividly theatrical as any of this titan's works.' - Baradwaj Rangan
'Karnad at his captivating best.' - Gopalkrishna Gandhi
'A mesmerizing and magical account.' - Maria Aurora Couto
'What an extraordinary man. What an extraordinary life.' - Nagesh Kukunoor
'Warm, witty, and deeply insightful.' - Ramachandra Guha
'Dense with people, places, events, enquiry, insight, observation and, above all, creative expression.' - Shanta Gokhale
'A candid and intimate account of a life rich in achievements and friendships.' - Shashi Deshpande
'By turns humorous and moving, and always insightful, This Life at Play reminds us of the life and times of one of our greatest national treasures.' - Shashi Tharoor
Pre-order This Life at Play here: (https://www.amazon.in/This-Life-At-Play-Memoirs/dp/9390327806?keywords=9789390327805 & qid=1618806421 & sr=8-1 & linkCode=sl1 & tag=harpeindia-21 & linkId=dabdf332b2e6789c136381cf51d19189 & ref_=as_li_ss_tl)(https://amzn.to/3ap5bVo)
