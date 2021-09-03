You would like to read
- Nicholas Healthcare announces to augment supply of critical care medicines amid surge in COVID-19 cases
- HarperCollins is delighted to announce 'In the Footsteps of Rama' by Vikrant Pande & Neelesh Kulkarni
- HarperCollins is delighted to announce: Everything the Light Touches by Janice Pariat, publishing from fourth estate in October 2022
- HarperCollins India to publish Vinod Kapri's true account of the migrant exodus- 1232 km: The Long Journey Home
- HarperCollins India presents NOISE by Daniel Kahneman, Cass Sunstein & Olivier Sibony
New Delhi [India], September 3, (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is delighted to announce the publication of Antony Doerr's new novel 'CLOUD CUCKOO LAND', to be published under 4th Estate, coming out on 28th September 2021.
Anthony Doerr on Cloud Cuckoo Land:
"The world we're handing our kids brims with challenges: climate instability, pandemics, disinformation. I wanted this novel to reflect those anxieties, but also offer meaningful hope, so I tried to create a tapestry of times and places that reflects our vast interconnectedness-with other species, with each other, with the ones who lived before us, and the ones who will be here after we're gone. Along the way, Cloud Cuckoo Land became a paean to libraries large and small, and to our species' extraordinary capacity to transmit stories from generation to generation."
Nicholas Pearson, Publishing Director at 4th Estate (UK) comments:
"For the millions of fans of All the Light We Cannot See, we are thrilled to announce that the wait is nearly over: Anthony Doerr's new novel will be published on 28th September 2021. Cloud Cuckoo Land braids together characters across time -- from the Siege of Constantinople to the present day and beyond -- whose stories are completely absorbing. It is an astonishing novel of worlds within worlds, written on a grand scale but delicate and intimate and every bit as heart-wrenching as its predecessor."
About the book
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of All the Light We Cannot See comes a triumph of imagination and compassion, a soaring story of resilience, hope - and a book.
Bound together by a single ancient text, the unforgettable characters of Cloud Cuckoo Land are dreamers and outsiders figuring out the world around them: thirteen-year-old Anna and Omeir, an orphaned seamstress and a cursed boy, on opposite sides of the formidable city walls during the 1453 siege of Constantinople; teenage idealist Seymour and octogenarian Zeno in an attack on a public library in present-day Idaho; and Konstance, decades from now, who turns to the oldest stories to guide her community in peril.
Doerr has created a tapestry of times and places that reflects our own vast interconnectedness - with other species, with each other, with those who lived before us and those who will be here after we're gone. Dedicated to 'the librarians then, now, and in the years to come', Cloud Cuckoo Land is a beautiful and redemptive novel about stewardship - of the book, of the Earth, of the human heart.
About the author
Anthony Doerr is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, currently in development as a Netflix limited series. He is also the author of two story collections, Memory Wall and The Shell Collector; the novel About Grace; and the memoir Four Seasons in Rome, all published by Scribner. He has won five O. Henry Prizes, the Rome Prize, the New York Public Library's Young Lions Award, the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Fiction, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Story Prize. Doerr lives in Boise, Idaho, with
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor