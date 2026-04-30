PRNewswire New Delhi [India], April 29: HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce the publication of The Book of Daily Brilliance: 111 Days to Transformation by Pamela Puja Kirpalani, a practical guide towards a spiritual and psychological transformation. Published by HarperCollins Hardback | Non-Fiction/Self-Help | 140 pp | INR 399. Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 24 April 2026. ORDER HERE ABOUT THE BOOK Everyone in the world has good days and bad days. But what if there was a way to unleash one's radiant self every day? Something simple yet profound--something the reader could reach for every day to centre themselves and remember what really matters.

The Book of Daily Brilliance is designed to speak to the heart and the highest self. Meant to be read over 111 days and covering topics that resonate with all--relationships, self-worth, love, pain, abundance, manifestation, surrender and much more--this daily reader will guide the one through a gentle yet powerful spiritual and psychological journey. There is no fixed start date. No pressure to be perfect. If a day is skipped or there is a pause for a while, that is okay. All that's needed to do is come back when it feels right. For those who choose to commit to the 111-day journey, the experience reveals the unfolding of a deeper truth within.

So, take a deep breath. Open the page to Day 1 and let this be an invitation to return to oneself --one day, one page, one insight at a time. Pamela Puja Kirpalani says, "One page can really just change the way you show up for your life. I wrote The Book of Daily Brilliance to be something you return to, not just read once -- a daily pause that brings clarity, perspective and healing. In a fast-paced world, I believe even a single mindful page a day can create powerful inner psychological shifts. This 111 Daily Reader is my way of helping people reconnect with themselves-- and if it helps someone feel more present, more grounded, and more like themselves, then it has done exactly what I hoped it would."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins India, says, "The Book of Daily Brilliance offers a perfect pause amidst the busyness of life. Readers will appreciate how the book gently guides them through a journey of transformation--without any pressure--one step, one day at a time." ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pamela Puja Kirpalani is the Founder of Inner High Living and a distinguished thought leader in the world of behavioural psychology and neuro-behaviour. Her vision materialized as she started coaching individuals, couples and parents on achieving their goals initially using Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) as a modality. She is certified by ABNlp (Australian Board of Neuro-Linguistic Programming), IEMT (Integrated Eye Movement Technique) Practitioner, member of the APSS Singapore and the NLP Association of Singapore.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS INDIA At HarperCollins Publishers India, we believe in telling the best stories and ensuring they reach the widest readership. We publish around 250 new books every year across 10 imprints, adding to a diverse catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across print and digital formats. Our authors include APJ Abdul Kalam, Agatha Christie, Amish Tripathi, Amitav Ghosh (Erasmus Prize 2024), Jhumpa Lahiri, Paulo Coelho, Raghuram Rajan, Sudha Murty, Ruskin Bond and many more. HarperCollins India has been honoured with seven Publisher of the Year awards and proudly represents global publishers such as Harvard University Press, Lonely Planet, Oneworld, Nosy Crow, Usborne and National Geographic Children.

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