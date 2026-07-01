PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 1: HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the release of The Book of Elon: A Guide to Purpose and Success by bestselling author Eric Jorgenson. More than a biography or a conventional self-help book, The Book of Elon distills Elon Musk's most powerful ideas, philosophies, and principles into an accessible guide for entrepreneurs, innovators, and ambitious readers seeking to build meaningful lives and solve extraordinary problems. Following the global success of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, Jorgenson's latest work offers readers an opportunity to learn directly from Musk's mindset, his relentless pursuit of purpose, innovation, and excellence, through his own words. Available from July 1, 2026, wherever books are sold, the book aims to inspire the next generation of changemakers in India and beyond.

- Paperback | Non-Fiction/Self-Help | 400 pp | INR 499 - Available wherever books are sold | Released 1st July 2026 EARLY REVIEWS "Sometimes I say things so profound people think they're stupid. And sometimes I say things so stupid people think they're profound." -- Elon Musk "The only book an entrepreneur needs." -- Naval Ravikant, Co-founder of AngelList "You may not agree with everything he says, but at the end of the day Elon is going to take us to Mars, give people anywhere on Earth high-speed internet, allow people to walk again, and a ton of other things that we would have once thought impossible. So it'd be foolish to think there is nothing you can learn from him."

-- MrBeast, World's Biggest YouTuber "This book is a rich collection of Elon's most useful ideas." -- David Senra, host of Founders podcast ABOUT THE BOOK Do you have a nagging fear that your work isn't truly important? Or that your potential greatness will wither, unrealized? Most people never feel purpose in their work. They never bring their full energy to a meaningful mission. Purpose and intensity are Elon Musk's superpowers. He chooses colossal missions. Then he is maniacal, creative, and relentless in pursuit of success. It's not charm, luck, or genius that made him the wealthiest person on Earth. It's his mindset. Musk's mindset is laid out clearly in this book, the result of five years of work, distilling millions of words into an easy read. Eric Jorgenson also wrote The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, a word-of-mouth phenomenon with millions of readers in 40+ languages. This isn't a biography or a cheesy self-help book. Instead, through Musk's own words, you will feel personally mentored to lead a rich life full of purpose, passion, and prosperity.

Author Eric Jorgenson says, "The mission of this book is to create one million musks. To inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to solve 'impossible' problems, push humanity forward, and become trillionaires themselves. Some of the smartest and hardest-working people in the world live in India, and I believe these ideas will help them achieve their dreams." Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins India, says, "Who could have predicted, looking back through history, that an engineer would one day become the world's richest person and transform humanity with his groundbreaking ideas? Now, imagine being mentored by him directly, hearing his thoughts without any filters. The Book of Elon captures Elon Musk's greatest lessons in his own words, making it the ultimate guide for any aspiring entrepreneur."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eric Jorgenson curates the most useful ideas from our greatest thinkers and doers-and preserves them in our most permanent format: books. He's the author of The Almanack of Naval Ravikant (2M+ copies sold) and The Anthology of Balaji. He's CEO of Scribe Media, where authors retain full financial and creative control of their books. Eric lives in Kansas City with his wife and son in a house that's slowly becoming a library. He invests in obsessive geniuses building utopian technology. PRESS CONTACT: Vidyut Prabhu, Senior Manager - Marketing Email: vidyut.prabhu@harpercollins.co.in | Mobile: +91 98216 81836 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002879/Book_of_Elon.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/6019715/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)