HarperCollins presents 'An Invitation to Die: A Colonel Acharya Mystery' by Tanushree Podder

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Tanushree Podder's upcoming book 'An Invitation to Die: A Colonel Acharya Mystery', releasing on 25th August 2021.
Reader reviews for the Colonel Acharya series
"Watch out for Colonel Acharya, an Indian version of hercule poirot"
"A perfect read for all suspense lovers"
"A crisp and intelligent plot that will keep you guessing"
"I loved every second of this book and it held my attention till the very end"
About the Book
It begins with a simple mystery - elderly widow Violet William's van goes missing after her granddaughter Pia forgets to lock the door when using it to cater for a wedding reception. But this is Ramsar, and soon, a simple case turns sinister when ASP Timothy Thapa finally finds the missing van, and promptly discovers a dead body inside it. Enter Colonel Acharya, Ramsar's resident amateur sleuth, with his merry band of bridge-playing Watsons. As the detective begins his investigation, he finds that things are not what they seem, and with few clues, several suspects, and no leads to go on, Colonel Acharya might be facing his most challenging case yet.
About the Author
Tanushree Podder is a self-confessed word-a-holic and a traveller. When she is not reading or writing, she's sure to be packing her bags and boots to go zipping around the world. Tanushree stumbled through many career choices before finalizing on writing. Spooky Stories is her twelfth book in fiction.
